Noise has expanded its true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup with the launch of the Noise Buds Nero, following the recent debut of the Noise Buds Trooper. The TWS earbuds fall under the affordable category with a price tag of ₹899 and come packed with features designed for seamless connectivity, superior audio quality, and convenience.

The Noise Buds Nero earbuds house a rubberized finish case for a sleek and durable IPX5 water-resistant design and are available in multiple color options, including Charcoal Black, Snow White, Midnight Blue, Olive Green, and Deep Wine. The Noise Buds Nero supports Bluetooth 5.3 and HyperSync Technology ensuring quick and seamless pairing with devices.

The earbuds are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers promising rich, immersive sound for music and calls. Moreover, the earbuds come with Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), low latency of just 40ms which is ideal for gamers, and a long 45 hours of battery life with a 10-minute quick charge support delivering up to 150 minutes of playback.

The Noise Buds Nero are priced at ₹899 and are available starting today i.e. 20th November 2024 on Noise’s official website (gonoise.com) and Myntra.

