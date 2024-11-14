Noise has unveiled the latest addition to its affordable Buds Series – the Noise Buds Trooper. Released shortly after the NoiseFit Diva 2 smartwatch, the Buds Trooper offers an impressive range of features at an entry-level price. Highlights and features include as much as 45 hours of battery life, 13mm drivers, Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), gaming-inspired design with breathing LEDs, Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity, 40ms ultra-low-latency, 10-minute quick charging, and more.

Noise Buds Trooper showcases a unique Visor Design with vibrant Breathing LEDs designed for a modern, gaming-inspired look. The earbuds are IPX5-rated for splash and sweat resistance, weighing just 41.8 grams, and come in Knight Black, Mighty White, Fiery Yellow, and Storm Grey color options.

The Noise Buds Trooper earbuds provide up to 45 hours of total playback and incorporate Noise’s Instacharge Technology, which enables 150 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge. It offers 13mm drivers, Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity, Hyper Sync for quick pairing, and 40ms ultra-low-latency mode.

The Noise Buds Trooper is available on the Noise website and Amazon.in for a limited-time introductory price of ₹999.

Noise Buds Trooper Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹999 (introductory price)

₹999 (introductory price) Availability: 14th November 2024 on GoNoise.com, and Amazon.in

14th November 2024 on GoNoise.com, and Amazon.in Offers: ₹999 for a limited time

Get Noise Buds Trooper on GoNoise.com