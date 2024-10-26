Noise has expanded its lineup of women-focused smartwatches with the launch of the NoiseFit Diva 2, bringing a blend of elegance and functionality to the market. Building on the success of the original NoiseFit Diva, the new model introduces a variety of upgrades that cater specifically to women’s needs.

The NoiseFit Diva 2 flaunts a sleek, premium metal design with an IP68 rating and is available in five color variants – Rose Pink, Silver Blue, Classic Black, Rose Link, and Black Link. It sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 460 x 460 pixels, a brightness of 600 nits, and an Always-On Display feature.

The smartwatch is equipped with the Noise Health Suite, which monitors essential metrics such as heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep quality, and stress levels. The Advanced Female Health Suite enhances health tracking with improved menstrual cycle monitoring, detailed cycle analysis, phase-specific tips, and a comprehensive cycle calendar.

Users can choose from over 100 sports modes and personalize their experience with more than 100 customizable watch faces. Additionally, the smartwatch connects via NoiseFit App for compressive look of the health and fitness activities, enabling users to set health goals, track their progress, and connect with a community focused on health and wellness.

The NoiseFit Diva 2 includes a Productivity Suite that offers reminders, weather alerts, and access to voice assistants. The smartwatch connects via Bluetooth v5.3 and supports Bluetooth calling with dial pad and recent contacts. It promises a battery life of up to 4 days on a single charge.

NoiseFit Diva 2 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 460 x 460 resolution, Always-On Display, 600 nits brightness, Premium metal build, functional crown, IP68 water and dust resistant

The NoiseFit Diva 2 is priced at ₹4,499 for Rose Pink, Silver Blue, and Classic Black models and ₹4,999 for Rose Link and Black Link variants. The smartwatch is available for purchase on gonoise.com starting 24th October 2024 and will be available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and Myntra.com from 29th October 2024.

Customers can take advantage of a pre-booking offer by paying ₹499 to reserve the smartwatch, which includes a ₹1,000 coupon for launch day and additional perks worth ₹2,300. This offer allows customers to purchase the NoiseFit Diva 2 for an effective price of ₹3,500 if they pre-book.

NoiseFit Diva 2 Price, Availability, & Offers

