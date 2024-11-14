vivo has officially announced the launch of its upcoming vivo Y300 5G smartphone in India, set for 21st November. This will be the latest addition to its Y Series, which is aimed at offering users 5G connectivity along with impressive design and performance. As part of the launch, vivo shared a preview of the vivo Y300 5G, with brand ambassador Suhana Khan seen holding the sleek device.

The vivo Y300 5G appears to share its design with the vivo V40 Lite 5G, released globally in September. In fact, the Y300 5G’s color options – Titanium Silver, Dynamic Black, and Emerald Green – match those of the vivo V40 Lite, suggesting that the Y300 5G may be a rebranded version tailored for the Indian market.

Assuming that the vivo Y300 5G is identical to the vivo V40 Lite 5G, it is expected that the upcoming smartphone will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC, 50 MP main camera + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32 MP selfie camera.

Other features such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP64 dust and water-resistant rating, stereo speakers, 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging are also expected. More details of the smartphone will be available once it is launched on 21st November. The vivo Y300 5G will be sold on Flipkart.com, vivo’s India e-store, and across vivo’s partner retail stores post-launch.