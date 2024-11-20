After confirming the launch date for its upcoming iQOO 13 flagship smartphone in India set for 3rd December 2024, iQOO India has officially revealed the iQOO 13 full specifications ahead of the India launch. The iQOO 13 will be one of the first smartphones in India to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, following the China launch last month.

The key features of the upcoming smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC along with 144 Hz 2K+ OLED display, IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant design, 6,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, triple cameras of 50 MP Sony IMX921 + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP 3x periscope, and more. The iQOO 13 will be the company’s newest flagship smartphone in the country highlighting its 6.82-inch 2K+ OLED flat screen with 144 Hz refresh rate and utilizing the BOE’s Q10 luminous material.

The iQOO 13 will come in Nardo Grey, inspired by Italy’s Nardo Ring, and the Legend Edition with BMW’s iconic Red, Black, and Blue tri-color stripe on a matte-finish White colored back. The smartphone is designed with an aviation-grade aluminum frame protected with an IP68 + IP69 rating.

Under the hood, the iQOO 13 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC clocked at up to 4.3 GHz paired with a 7,000 mm² VC cooling system for heat dissipation and Q2 chip for enhancing gameplay with 144 fps game frame interpolation, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

The iQOO 13 Indian variant is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery and 120W FlashCharge while the Chinese model has a slightly larger 6,150 mAh battery. iQOO India has optimized the design for a slimmer profile (8.13 mm thickness). The smartphone will also get 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of Android security updates, which is the highest for an iQOO phone to date.

On the Camera’s front, the iQOO 13 will come with triple 50 MP cameras on the rear side featuring a 50 MP primary camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor sized at 1/1.49-inch + 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera + 50 MP portrait lens with 4x lossless zoom. The front side has a 32 MP selfie camera that records 4k videos at 60 fps. Adding to the aesthetics, the Halo light around the camera module adapts to in-game atmospheric effects, blending functionality with style.

The iQOO 13 will be sold on Amazon.in and the iQOO India online store following its official launch. Stay tuned for more details as the smartphone is closer to the launch.

iQOO 13 Teaser (Amazon.in)

iQOO 13 Teaser (iQOO.com)