ASUS has officially unveiled its latest ROG Phone 9 Series consisting of two gaming-focused smartphones – ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro delivering cutting-edge performance and immersive features tailored for gamers. Building on the success of its predecessor, the ROG Phone 9 Series pushes boundaries with enhanced displays, advanced cooling systems, and an upgraded gaming experience.

Key highlights of the ROG Phone 9 Series include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse SoC clocked up to 4.1 GHz with 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage, smooth 185 Hz LTPO AMOLED screen, advanced VC cooling with Active AeroCooler X Pro, 50 MP Sony LYT700 gimbal stabilization, AniMe Vision auxiliary display featuring 648 programmable mini-LEDs, 5,800 mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and more.

The ROG Phone Series boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a variable refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz, peaking at an impressive 185 Hz for gaming sessions. With 2,500 nits of brightness and HDR 10-bit support, the display ensures stunning visuals in any lighting condition, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Under the hood, both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, with clock speeds reaching up to 4.1 GHz. Paired with up to a massive 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM and large 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage. The ROG Phone 9 Series offers top-notch hardware delivering seamless multitasking and ultra-fast performance, perfect for gaming enthusiasts. The Series retains the 5,800 mAh battery with support for 65W HyperCharge fast charging, Quick Charge 5.0, and 15W Qi wireless charging.

The ROG Phone 9 Pro steps up with the AniMe Vision auxiliary display, featuring 648 programmable mini-LEDs for unique animations that react to user interactions. The AeroCase adds a new Chill Case feature, redirecting audio from the bottom-firing speaker for an improved stereo experience.

ASUS has significantly improved the cooling system in the ROG Phone 9 Series. With a 57% larger graphite sheet and the AeroActive Cooler X Pro, heat dissipation is more efficient, ensuring stable performance during long gaming sessions. The cooler features larger fan blades, additional thermal material, and two hardware shoulder buttons for added control, offering 29% better cooling performance compared to its predecessor.

The ROG Phone 9 Series introduces a next-level camera system with the main camera being a 50 MP Sony LYTIA 700 sensor using the 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilization for improved image and video stability. The ROG Phone 9 Pro features a 32 MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS, replacing the 5 MP macro camera found in the ROG Phone 9. Both devices include a 13 MP ultra-wide camera and a 32 MP front-facing camera for selfies and streaming.

The ROG Phone 9 is available in Storm White and Phantom Black colors and is priced at at US$999.99 (~₹84,378) or €1,099 (~₹98,000) for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB RAM and €1,149 (~₹1,02,429 in India) for 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage.

The ROG Phone 9 Pro comes in Phantom Black color and is priced at US$1,199.99 (~₹1,01,254) or €1,300 (~₹1,16,000) for 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, and US$1,499.99 (~₹1,26,500 in India) or €1,500 (~₹1,33,860) for 24 GB RAM + 1 TB storage with AeroActive Cooler X Pro.

The gaming smartphones are now available for order in the US and Europe, with no confirmation yet on an India launch.

