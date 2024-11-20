Redmi India has launched its latest smartphone under the affordable category – the Redmi A4 5G which is a budget-friendly 5G smartphone and the successor to the Redmi A3 launched earlier this year. Key features include a 6.88-inch 120 Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC, 50 MP dual cameras, Premium Halo Glass Sandwich Design, 5,160 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and more.

The Redmi A4 5G is the first smartphone in the country to feature 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC which is paired with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. It packs a 5,160 mAh battery with 18W fast charging (33W charger in the box). It runs on Android 14 with Xiaomi HyperOS promising a fresh software experience along with 2 years of software updates and 4 years of Android security updates.

The Redmi A4 5G comes with a glass-finish Premium Halo Glass Sandwich design available in Starry Black, and Sparkle Purple color options. It sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 600 nits peak brightness. Cameras include a 50 MP main on the rear side along with a secondary lens while the front side offers a 5 MP selfie camera that sits within a notch for basic selfie needs and video calls.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and 5G connectivity. The Redmi A4 5G is also among the most affordable 5G smartphones in India, however, it supports 5G SA networks, and not 5G NSA networks, focusing solely on standalone 5G connectivity.

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “With the global debut of the Redmi A4 5G, we reaffirm our commitment to making advanced 5G connectivity a reality for India. Priced at just ₹8499*, this device is a testament to our belief in ‘Innovation for Everyone,’ breaking new ground by delivering true 5G at a price point where such options are practically non-existent.

The Redmi A4 5G not only offers a best-in-segment large HD+ display, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a premium Halo Glass Sandwich design, but also brings the future of connectivity within reach for millions of Indian consumers. Designed keeping in mind the needs of Indian users, this launch underscores our dedication to digital inclusion, empowering entry-level users to experience the true potential of 5G technology and setting a new benchmark for practicality and performance in the segment.”

Redmi A4 5G Price Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.88-inch HD+ display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, Premium Halo Glass Sandwich Design, 8.22 mm thickness, 212.35 grams weight

Xiaomi HyperOS, Android 14, 2 years OS upgrades, 4 years security updates

Xiaomi HyperOS, Android 14, 2 years OS upgrades, 4 years security updates CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz

Adreno 611 Graphics

Adreno 611 Graphics Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM

64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB (dedicated)

64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + secondary lens), LED flash

5 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio Cellular: 5G network (SA), dual SIM support

5,160 mAh battery, 18W fast charging (33W charger in the box)

5,160 mAh battery, 18W fast charging (33W charger in the box) Colors: Starry Black, Sparkle Purple

The Redmi A4 5G is priced at ₹8,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant, and ₹9,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 27th November 2024 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and offline retail stores.

Redmi A4 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹8,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹9,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

27th November 2024 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and offline retail stores

27th November 2024 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and offline retail stores Offers: TBD

Get Redmi 4A 5G on Mi.com/in