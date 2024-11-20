Microsoft has introduced its first-ever cloud-based compact PC device – Windows 365 Link, a specialized device designed to provide seamless and secure access to Windows 365 Cloud PCs. Announced on Tuesday, this device builds on the success of Microsoft’s Cloud PC category launched in 2021, enhancing endpoint strategies for organizations worldwide.

The Windows 365 Link is a compact device aimed at simplifying and improving access to Cloud PCs. By leveraging Microsoft’s cloud ecosystem, users can instantly connect to their Windows desktop experience from any compatible device, addressing common challenges like latency, sign-in complexity, and peripheral compatibility.

Key Features of Windows 365 Link

Cloud-Powered Performance

The device combines the efficiency of cloud computing with local processing power to deliver an optimized user experience.

Fast Boot and Wake Times: Boots up in seconds and resumes instantly, minimizing downtime.

Boots up in seconds and resumes instantly, minimizing downtime. Enhanced Connectivity: Offers support for dual 4K monitors, multiple USB ports, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 for smooth wired and wireless connections.

Offers support for dual 4K monitors, multiple USB ports, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 for smooth wired and wireless connections. Local Processing Power: Ensures high-quality video playback and smooth video conferencing on platforms like Microsoft Teams and Webex.

Built-In Security

Microsoft prioritizes security with robust, pre-configured protections to mitigate risks:

Locked-Down OS: No local apps or data storage, reducing attack surfaces.

No local apps or data storage, reducing attack surfaces. Passwordless Authentication: Supports multifactor authentication via Microsoft Entra ID, including QR codes and FIDO USB keys.

Supports multifactor authentication via Microsoft Entra ID, including QR codes and FIDO USB keys. Secure Features by Default: Includes Secure Boot, Trusted Platform Module, BitLocker encryption, and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, which cannot be disabled.

Simplified IT Management

For IT administrators, Windows 365 Link integrates seamlessly with existing workflows:

Familiar Tools: Managed via Microsoft Intune, alongside other PCs, using existing policies.

Managed via Microsoft Intune, alongside other PCs, using existing policies. Automatic Updates: Updates are installed during off-hours to prevent disruptions.

Updates are installed during off-hours to prevent disruptions. Quick Deployment: Lightweight design allows for easy shipping and setup, requiring only power, internet, and sign-in.

The Windows 365 Link comes compact at 120 mm x 120 mm x 30 mm size in a sleek Black finish and includes Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, USB Type-A, USB Type-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Microsoft emphasizes the eco-friendly design of Windows 365 Link, highlighting its commitment to sustainability:

Recycled Materials: Made with 90% post-consumer recycled aluminum, recycled copper, and tin.

Made with 90% post-consumer recycled aluminum, recycled copper, and tin. Energy Efficiency: Certified by ENERGY STAR with fanless construction for reduced energy consumption.

Certified by ENERGY STAR with fanless construction for reduced energy consumption. Eco-Friendly Packaging: Shipped in 100% paper-based materials.

The device was piloted by over 40 organizations, earning praise for its quick setup, seamless management, and secure access to Cloud PCs. IT teams particularly appreciated its compatibility with Microsoft Intune, which simplified deployment and device management.

The Windows 365 Link is priced at US$349 (~₹29,450 in India) and will be available starting April 2025. Organizations can join the preview program by contacting their Microsoft account teams before 15th December 2024. The preview is available in the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

Microsoft Windows 365 Link Price & Availability

Price: US$349 (~₹29,450 in India)

US$349 (~₹29,450 in India) Availability: April 2025. Preview program available before 15th December 2024 in the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

Know More About Windows 365 Link on Microsoft.com