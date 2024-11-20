vivo has officially launched its vivo X200 and vivo X200 Pro smartphones for global markets, starting with Malaysia, following their initial release in China last month. While the vivo X200 Mini will remain exclusive to China, these two flagship devices bring cutting-edge technology and premium features to international customers.

The vivo X200 and X200 Pro sport high-end displays – a 6.67-inch 1.5K 120 Hz LTPS AMOLED screen for vivo X200 and a larger 6.78-inch 1.5K 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED display with 8T technology for X200 Pro with a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. They also come with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and come in two color options – Titanium Grey and Aurora Green for X200, and Titanium Grey and Midnight Black for X200 Pro.

Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage for top-notch performance, and support 90W fast charging. The vivo X200 packs a 5,800 mAh battery while the vivo X200 Pro packs a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 30W wireless charging. Both run on the new Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 promising a modern and fluid software experience.

The vivo X200 and vivo X200 Pro are packed with advanced camera systems co-developed with Carl ZIESS. Both are equipped with a 50 MP f/1.57 main camera with a Sony LYT-818 sensor sized at 1/1.28-inch with VCS 3.0, T* coating, and OIS support. They also share the same 50 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide cameras utilizing the Samsung JN1 sensor sized at 1/1.27-inch.

The vivo X200 Pro equips a 200 MP f/2.67 telemacro periscope OIS camera with a Samsung HP9 sensor sized at 1/1.4-inch featuring Zeiss APO for enhanced image clarity, even at high magnifications. The camera offers 3.7x optical zoom and up to 20x magnification in telephoto macro mode. The vivo X200, on the other hand, uses a 50 MP f/2.57 telemacro OIS camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor sized at 1/1.95-inch with 3x optical zoom.

The camera supports 4K HDR cinematic portrait recording and 4K slow-motion at 120 fps powered by vivo’s V3+ chip. Both phones also include a 32 MP f/2.0 front camera for selfies and video calls. Other features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner.

The vivo X200 is priced at RM3,599 (~$805 in the US or ₹68,000 in India) for 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage while the vivo X200 Pro is priced at RM4,699 ($1,051 in the US or ₹88,880 in India) for 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. Both phones are now available for pre-order in Malaysia, with exclusive benefits for X200 Pro buyers until 22nd November.

vivo X200 and vivo X200 Pro Price in Malaysia, Availability, & Offers

