HMD Global is gearing up for the launch of its HMD Fusion smartphone in India, following its initial release in September globally. The brand has teased the device with phrases like ‘Experience Fusion’ and ‘Go beyond just a smartphone,’ hinting at unique features that aim to stand out in the crowded smartphone market. HMD has previously teased the Fusion Venom Edition in collaboration with Marvel.

A key highlight of the HMD Fusion is its modular design, the smartphone introduces Smart Outfits, and attachable accessories that enhance its functionality and style. Using a six-pin connector, users can switch between outfits such as:

Gaming Outfit: Optimized for immersive gameplay.

Optimized for immersive gameplay. Flashy Outfit: A ring-shaped LED light surrounds the camera module for added flair.

A ring-shaped LED light surrounds the camera module for added flair. Rugged and Casual Outfits: Teased previously, these options promise durability and everyday utility.

While the teaser doesn’t confirm which outfits will debut in India, we can expect the modularity to open the door for personalized smartphone experiences.

In a move towards sustainability, the HMD Fusion features Gen2 repairability, allowing users to easily repair their devices without professional assistance. This aligns with the growing global trend of user-friendly and eco-conscious tech products.

The HMD Fusion is expected to sport a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a 108 MP main camera + 50 MP selfie camera.

The HMD Fusion will be sold on Amazon.in and HMD.com after its official launch in India. Pricing and availability details are expected to be revealed soon.