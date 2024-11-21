OPPO has officially launched ColorOS 15, its latest operating system based on Android 15, during the global debut of the OPPO Find X8 Series in Bali, Indonesia. Following its initial release in China at the OPPO Developer Conference 2024, this update brings a host of new features aimed at delivering a ‘Smart & Smooth’ user experience.

The ColorOS 15 is packed with AI-powered tools and enhancements, redefining photography, productivity, and overall performance:

AI Photo Remaster & AI Clarity Enhancer: Upgrade low-resolution photos to ultra-high-definition quality.

Upgrade low-resolution photos to ultra-high-definition quality. AI Reflection Remover: Eliminate unwanted reflections in glass-shielded shots.

Eliminate unwanted reflections in glass-shielded shots. AI Unblur: Restore details in motion-blurred images.

Restore details in motion-blurred images. AI Eraser: Remove unwanted objects or photobombers effortlessly.

Remove unwanted objects or photobombers effortlessly. AI Perfect Shot: Fix closed eyes and refine facial details for flawless images.

Fix closed eyes and refine facial details for flawless images. AI Studio: Transform photos into vibrant, artistic creations.

The new AI Toolbox includes tools to streamline workflows:

AI Reply, Writer, Speak, and Summary: Perfect for social media captions, emails, and article summaries.

Perfect for social media captions, emails, and article summaries. AI Docs: Translate, summarize, and convert documents to PDF in one tap.

Translate, summarize, and convert documents to PDF in one tap. AI Assistant for Notes: Organize and polish ideas or memos.

Organize and polish ideas or memos. AI Recording Summary: Generate meeting notes instantly from voice recordings.

OPPO’s Trinity Engine and Luminous Rendering Engine boost system performance and animation responsiveness:

Trinity Engine: Improves CPU efficiency and extends battery life by 12 minutes.

Improves CPU efficiency and extends battery life by 12 minutes. Luminous Rendering Engine: Delivers realistic animations with improved control stability and faster response times.

Delivers realistic animations with improved control stability and faster response times. HyperBoost: Ensures smooth gaming with stable frame rates.

Ensures smooth gaming with stable frame rates. Holo Audio: Offers cinematic-quality sound with multi-stream audio clarity.

ColorOS 15 introduces deeper customization and privacy features:

Luminous Motion Effects: Dynamic animations for charging and unlocking.

Dynamic animations for charging and unlocking. Flux Themes: Create personalized layouts with flexible themes and wallpapers.

Create personalized layouts with flexible themes and wallpapers. Clear Voice: Enhances call quality while protecting sensitive conversations.

Enhances call quality while protecting sensitive conversations. Auto Pixelate: Automatically blurs sensitive data in screenshots.

Automatically blurs sensitive data in screenshots. Theft Protection: Adds layers of security for lost devices.

OPPO leverages Google’s Gemini AI models to enhance its note-taking, document editing, and productivity tools. Features like live brainstorming, real-time topic simplification, and AI-driven presentation responses set a new benchmark for user productivity.

The ColorOS 15 update begins in November 2024, initially reaching flagship models like the OPPO Find N3 and Find N3 Flip. Subsequent devices, including the Reno12 Series, F27 5G, and OPPO tablets, will receive updates in December 2024, with further rollouts planned for 2025.