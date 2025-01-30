The OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R are the two recent flagships under the OnePlus 13 Series bringing in top-tier specs and features. The OnePlus 13 being the top-of-the-line under the lineup offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with as much as 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage, industry-first IP69 rating for highest dust and water resistance, crisp 2K+ LTPO AMOLED bright display with the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating, Hasselblad-powered triple camera system (50 MP LYT-808 OIS + 50MP ultra-wide + macro + 50 MP periscope 3x), mammoth sized 6,000 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the flagship in our OnePlus 13 review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The OnePlus 13 design is a masterpiece of craftsmanship redefining premium smartphone aesthetics, and blending cutting-edge durability with a sleek, sophisticated look. With a focus on refined materials, ultra-thin bezels, and next-gen protection, this flagship sets a new standard for design excellence. The Crystal Shield ceramic glass protection ensures enhanced scratch and impact resistance, keeping the phone looking flawless even with everyday use. The device also boasts industry-first IP69 dust and water resistance, alongside an IP68 rating, making it one of the most durable flagships available.

OnePlus has introduced three exquisite finishes, each tailored for a unique feel and visual appeal – Arctic Dawn, a next-generation surface-based glass coating that delivers an ultra-smooth finish, Midnight Ocean which is crafted with skin-friendly microfiber vegan leather, offering a luxurious, soft-touch grip, while the Black Eclipse showcases a Black Rosewood grain glass process, exuding an understated, elegant charm.

The front side has ultra-narrow bezels and a sleek micro-arc middle frame that seamlessly integrates with the 6.82-inch display, ensuring a comfortable grip without sacrificing sleekness. The ultra-narrow bezels provide a true edge-to-edge viewing experience. The display here is a 6.82-inch BOE X2 AMOLED with crisp 2K+ resolution (3,168 x 1,440 pixels), a 4,500 nits peak brightness, and earns the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating. Other features include a 1 – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Dolby Vision, and Crystal Shield super ceramic glass protection.

Moving to the sides, you can see a power button housing on the right along with the volume controls while the alert slider is now on the left side. The bottom side offers a USB Type-C port that supports 100W fast charging, data transfer, and audio output through a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm adapter. You also get a stereo loudspeaker (with a secondary speaker at the earpiece), a microphone (another at the top), and a dual 5G SIM tray with no microSD card support.

The audio output from the stereo speakers is incredible and loud delivering an immersive experience. It supports High-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos as well. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, AI features, Aqua Touch 2.0, Glove Mode, an Alert Slider, Stereo Speakers, an infrared sensor, 5.5G connectivity, and more.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OnePlus 13 Series debuts with the new OxygenOS 15 interface, the OnePlus 13 runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. The new OS offers users a clean, fast, and highly customizable software experience with four years of OS updates and six years of security updates. It brings a refined, intuitive design with a minimalist yet visually appealing interface, aided by smooth animations and fluid transitions. With its smooth performance, clean UI, and feature-rich software, the OnePlus 13 delivers one of the best Android experiences in its segment.

As we know, one of OxygenOS’ standout features is its near-stock Android experience, keeping bloatware to a minimum. The phone only comes pre-installed with essential apps like Google apps, Netflix, and a few OnePlus utilities, ensuring a clutter-free UI. While you may notice some traces of OPPO’s ColorOS in the settings and camera app, OxygenOS still retains its signature smoothness and speed.

The OnePlus 13 performs extremely smooth when interacting, the 120 Hz refresh rate boosts UI responsiveness, making every interaction seamless. OxygenOS 15 offers plenty of customization options such as Always-on Display, live wallpapers, fingerprint animations, as well as improved privacy controls, app permission management, and more, ensuring that you can tailor the phone’s look and feel to your liking.

Other features include HyperBoost Gaming Engine that optimizes gameplay performance, reducing lag and enhancing frame rates for a more immersive experience. Additionally, RAM Vita ensures efficient memory management, keeping frequently used apps running smoothly in the background without slowing down the system. Zen Mode helps users disconnect and focus by limiting phone usage for a set time, promoting a healthier digital balance.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC, designed to deliver cutting-edge performance. The same chip is also seen on high-end flagships like realme GT 7 Pro, and iQOO 13, among others. OnePlus 13 is among the most powerful smartphones of 2025 in the flagship category. The SoC is paired with up to massive 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage. With an optimized combination of raw power, gaming capabilities, and efficient heat management, the OnePlus 13 provides a premium performance experience that is built to handle even the most demanding applications.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is based on a 3nm process, and consists of 2 high-performance Oryon cores clocked at 4.32 GHz and 6 power-efficient Oryon cores clocked at 3.53 GHz, ensuring a seamless balance between raw power and efficiency. Paired with the Adreno 830 GPU (clocked at 1.1 GHz), the OnePlus 13 is built for high-end gaming and demanding tasks, offering an immersive experience with smooth graphics and fast rendering.

For gaming, the OnePlus 13 uses its high-end Adreno 830 GPU which delivers top-tier gaming performance with hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It smoothly plays literally whatever you throw at, the device supports smooth frame rates in gaming, high-quality graphics, responsive touch controls, and so on. For cooling, the phone uses a 9,925 mm² dual cryo velocity VC heat dissipation system, keeping temperatures low during intense gaming sessions and without performance throttling.

Cameras

The OnePlus 13 features 5th-Gen Hasselblad-powered triple camera system which includes the 50 MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor with OIS and f/1.6 aperture, 50 MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens with a 114° field of view and macro capability, and 50 MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto lens featuring a multi-prism reflection structure, offering 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom. For selfies, the phone packs a 32 MP Sony IMX615 front camera with 4K video recording support.

When it comes to photography, the OnePlus 13 stands out with its triple cameras, the 50 MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor offers sharp, vibrant images with impressive low-light performance, enhanced by OIS for stable shots. For zoom enthusiasts, the 50 MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto lens is backed with 3x optical zoom and 6x in-sensor zoom, while it can go up to 120x in digital zoom mode. This makes it a versatile tool for distant subjects or intricate details.

The third camera which is an ultra-wide-angle camera using the 50 MP Samsung JN1 sensor provides a broad 114° field of view and macro capabilities, and this is ideal for capturing expansive landscapes or close-up details. For selfie lovers, you get a 32 MP Sony IMX615 front camera which takes crisp and clear images while also supporting 4K video recording (the rear side has up to 8K video recording).

The OnePlus 13 leverages advanced AI processing to optimize images in real-time. The camera app includes various shooting modes, such as Night Mode, Portrait, Slow-Mo, Dual-View Video, and Long Exposure, giving users creative flexibility. Here are some shots we took from the OnePlus 13 cameras.

OnePlus 13 Camera Samples

Battery Life & Charging

The OnePlus 13 comes equipped with an impressive 6,000 mAh (dual-cell 3,000 mAh) ultra-slim Silicon NanoStack battery, designed with cutting-edge lithium-silicon technology for an ultra-high energy density of 805 Wh/L. Despite the large battery capacity, the device features a slightly smaller body than its predecessor, the OnePlus 12. Thanks to this advanced technology, the OnePlus 13 now offers powerful performance in a compact form factor.

The OnePlus 13 delivers rapid power-ups with 100W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging which was also the same for its predecessor. The 100W charger is capable of charging from 0% to 100% in just 36 minutes. The device also supports 50W wireless fast charging reaching 50% charge in just 34 minutes.

With optimized power management and energy efficiency, the OnePlus 13 ensures that you can go through a full day of intensive use without worrying about running out of battery. Whether you’re watching videos, gaming, or working, this battery is built to keep you going strong.

Verdict – OnePlus 13 Review

The OnePlus 13 is a flagship that brings a premium experience to the table, combining powerful performance, advanced camera technology, and exceptional battery life in a sleek, compact design. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite with as much as 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage, it offers unmatched performance across multitasking, gaming, and demanding applications. In addition, the large 6,000 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery for long endurance and 100W + 50W wired + wireless charging ensures you’ll stay powered throughout your day without delays.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 13 combines sleek design and durability with its premium ceramic glass and IP69 high-level dust and water resistance. The stunning 2K+ AMOLED display with ultra-narrow bezels and micro-arc frames provides a true edge-to-edge viewing experience

When it comes to photography, the Hasselblad-powered 50 MP trio cameras are mind-boggling, offering up to 3x optical and 6x in-sensor zoom levels, and up to 8K video recording support.

Overall, the OnePlus 13 stands out as a true flagship powerhouse, blending cutting-edge performance with premium features to deliver an exceptional smartphone experience. It delivers a top-tier experience, making it one of the standout choices in the premium smartphone segment.

OnePlus 13 – Where To Buy

The OnePlus 13 is available in three variants 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at ₹69,999, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage priced at ₹76,999, and the top-model 24 GB RAM + 1 TB storage (Black Eclipse only) priced at ₹89,999. The smartphone is available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

OnePlus is offering a range of exciting launch benefits, including instant discounts of up to ₹5,000 for ICICI Bank credit cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months, exchange offers of up to ₹18,000 value plus ₹7,000 exchange bonus, and additional perks like a 180-day free replacement plan, lifetime green line issue warranty, exclusive corporate discounts and assured buyback programs, and complimentary airport lounge access.

Price: ₹69,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹76,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage), ₹89,999 (24 GB RAM + 1 TB storage – Black Eclipse only)

₹69,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹76,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage), ₹89,999 (24 GB RAM + 1 TB storage – Black Eclipse only) Availability: 10th January 2025 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics

10th January 2025 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics Offers: Up to ₹5,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months, exchange offers of up to ₹18,000, plus ₹7,000 exchange bonus, a 180-day free replacement plan, lifetime green line issue warranty, complimentary airport lounge access, exclusive corporate discounts and assured buyback programs

Get OnePlus 13 on OnePlus.in