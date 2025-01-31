TECNO is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone under the TECNO POVA Series promising a bold new approach to smartphone aesthetics. The upcoming POVA lineup is set to redefine the smartphone design, expected to feature an eye-catching triangular camera module in the corner with LED lighting, setting it apart from the competition.

While details remain under wraps, TECNO has hinted in the teaser that the POVA Series will bring a fresh perspective to smartphone design, combining performance with a striking visual appeal. The brand has been known for pushing boundaries in affordability and innovation, and the POVA Series appears to be no exception.

To remind you, TECNO launched the POVA 6 Pro 5G last year at ₹19,999 flaunting its 7.88 mm ultra-thin body Dynamic-Light MiniLED Effect via its upgraded Arc Interface, a multi-colored LED Backlight design on the back. The MiniLEDs create ring-shaped and propeller-shaped light effects and offer up to 9 different light scenarios for calls, notifications, battery charging, music, and gaming with 101 different user-defined effects.

Other features of POVA 6 Pro 5G include a 120 Hz AMOLED display, 12nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, 108 MP triple cameras, 6,000 mAh battery with 70W fast charging, IP53 dust and water-resistant rating, Android 14, and more. It is likely to be said that the upcoming POVA smartphone lineup might come with significant upgrades compared to the predecessor.

Stay tuned as more information unfolds about TECNO’s latest offering.

