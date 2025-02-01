Ola Electric has introduced a lineup of upgraded electric scooters that promise enhanced performance, better efficiency, and new design elements. The latest series includes four models – Ola S1X, Ola S1X+, Ola S1 Pro, and Ola S1 Pro+, starting at an introductory price of ₹79,999.

The third-generation S1 series brings significant mechanical and technological improvements over its predecessors. The major upgrades include:

Mid-Drive Motor Integration: Replacing the previous hub motor, the new mid-drive motor integrates the MCU, promising 4% more efficiency and 5 times better reliability.

Chain Drive System: The belt drive has been replaced with a chain drive, improving acceleration by 10%, enhancing efficiency by 2%, and doubling the lifespan.

Simplified Electronics: The entire head unit now integrates into a single board, reducing costs and improving reliability.

Power Boost: Peak power has jumped to 13kW, a 53% increase from the first-gen models.

Brake by Wire Technology & ABS: The new braking system improves safety and efficiency.

Brake by wire technology utilizes sensors to detect braking urgency, offering electronic braking alongside mechanical braking. Regenerative braking (Regen) converts kinetic energy into electricity to charge the battery, adding 15% more range. ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) in the front wheel helps prevent wheel locking on slippery surfaces. Dual ABS (S1 Pro+ model) combines front ABS with rear brake-by-wire for superior safety.

The Ola S1 Gen 3 models feature several design refinements for a more stylish and comfortable ride:

New Grab Handle Design: Ensures better grip and ease of use.

Longer Seats: Designed for improved comfort, making long rides more convenient.

: Designed for improved comfort, making long rides more convenient. Sporty Accents & Colors: Available in five vibrant colors, adding a stylish appeal.

The MoveOS 5 software update brings new smart features:

DIY Mode: Allowing users to diagnose and fix minor issues.

Smart Park & Smartwatch App: Enhances convenience and remote control.

Road Trip Mode & Bharat Mode: Optimized for diverse Indian terrains.

Optimized for diverse Indian terrains. SOS Alerts: Automatically notifies emergency contacts in case of an accident.

The MoveOS 5 Beta Release is rolling out in mid-February 2025 for the S1 community.

Ola S1X Gen 3 (Starting at ₹79,999)

Motor: Mid-drive motor

Braking: Brake-by-wire tech

Display: Segmented color LCD screen

Battery Options: 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh

Performance: Up to 242 KM IDC range, 123 kmph top speed, 0-40 kmph in 3 sec

Ola S1X+ Gen 3 (₹1,07,999)

Same features as the S1X, but only available in a 4kWh model

Power Output: 11kW peak power, 125 kmph top speed, 0-40 kmph in 2.7 sec

Available Colors: Porcelain White, Midnight Blue, Passion Red, Industrial Silver, Jet Black

Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 (₹1,14,999 – ₹1,34,999)

New design updates: Rim decals, die-cast aluminum grab handle, enhanced seats

Performance: 11kW peak power, up to 242 KM range, 125 kmph top speed, 0-40 kmph in 2.7 sec

Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3 (₹1,54,499 – ₹1,69,999)

Dual ABS & Two-Tone Seating for enhanced safety and premium feel

Battery Options: 4kWh and 5.3kWh (featuring 4680 Bharat Cell made at Ola Gigafactory)

Performance: 13kW peak power, 320 KM range, 141 kmph top speed, 0-40 kmph in 2.1 sec

Available Colors: Porcelain White, Midnight Blue, Passion Red, Industrial Silver, Jet Black, Stellar Blue

Orders start from 31st January 2025 with deliveries beginning mid-February 2025. These ex-showroom prices are valid for the next 7 days only. Ola also drops prices for Ola S1 Gen 2 Series, Ola will continue selling the Gen 2 series now at reduced prices. The Ola S1X and Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 will now be available at ₹69,999 (valid for 7 days only). Ola has also teased the upcoming Roadster X, scheduled for launch on 5th February 2025.