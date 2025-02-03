HONOR India is gearing up to launch its latest X series smartphone in the country, the HONOR X Series will feature a massive battery, an OIS + EIS camera, and an eye-friendly display as the teaser highlights. While the official name is yet to be confirmed, the design and specs strongly hint at the HONOR X9C 5G, which has already been launched in markets like Malaysia, UAE, and Europe (as the HONOR Magic 7 Lite).

The HONOR X9C will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 4,000 nits peak brightness. Additionally, it comes with 3,840 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming to minimize eye strains.

For cameras, the specs are likely to be a 108 MP main camera with OIS + EIS (Optical Image Stabilization + Electronic Image Stabilization) along with a 5 MP ultra-wide camera. The battery should be a 6,600 mAh carbon-silicon with 66W fast charging. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Moreover, it may come with an IP65 dust and splash resistance rating with a 5-star comprehensive reliability certification from Switzerland’s SGS. It is even claimed to survive drops from up to 2 meters, making it one of the most rugged devices in its segment.

The HONOR X9C is set to be an Amazon India exclusive, following the brand’s strategy for online sales in the country. Stay tuned for more updates as the official launch date approaches!