With millions of devotees gathering at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, the risk of family members getting separated is a major concern. Addressing this challenge, Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced the Vi Number Rakshak initiative – a simple yet effective solution aimed at reuniting lost individuals with their families.

Past Kumbh Melas have seen thousands of people go missing, with the 2013 event recording nearly 70,000 lost individuals. Even on the first day of this year’s Mela, over 250 people were reported missing. This initiative is particularly designed to assist children, the elderly, and those unfamiliar with mobile technology.

A key aspect of Vi Number Rakshak is the distribution of free bracelets at the Swami Ramanand Acharya Shibir Akhada booth. These bracelets, crafted from sacred Rudraksh and Tulsi beads, carry the emergency contact details of family members.

For those attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, Vi’s free bracelets are available at the Swami Ramanand Acharya Shibir Akhada booth. This traditional yet practical approach allows lost individuals to be quickly identified and reconnected without relying on mobile phones or internet access, making it an ideal solution for the elderly and young children.

Speaking on the occasion, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer of Vi, highlighted the company’s people-first approach, saying, “Vi Number Rakshak demonstrates how even the simplest solutions can have a profound impact on keeping people connected. We are more than just a telecom provider; we are a people-first partner, especially in moments that matter most. This initiative reflects Vi’s dedication to delivering meaningful solutions and shows that connectivity extends far beyond the network.”

Recognizing the massive influx of pilgrims, Vi has significantly enhanced its network infrastructure around Triveni Sangam and nearby areas:

30 new network sites deployed

40 macro and high-powered small-cells installed for improved coverage

32 km of fiber-optic cables added for stronger backhaul connectivity

These upgrades ensure seamless voice calls, smooth video streaming, and uninterrupted high-speed data access, even in crowded areas.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, especially during the Shahi Snan in February, is expected to draw millions of devotees. The fear of losing loved ones in such a vast crowd can be overwhelming. Vi’s initiative not only offers reassurance but also aligns with its broader commitment to connectivity and community well-being, as seen in its Be Someone’s We campaigns.

By incorporating traditional elements like Rudraksh and Tulsi with modern safety solutions, Vi Number Rakshak represents an inclusive and thoughtful approach to public safety at large-scale events. As the Maha Kumbh Mela continues, this initiative aims to reduce anxiety, enhance safety, and ensure a more peaceful experience for all pilgrims.