realme has officially announced its participation in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, set to take place in Barcelona, Spain. The event will serve as the global launch platform for the realme 14 Pro Series 5G, alongside key technological showcases and the company’s three-year strategic roadmap. Last month, realme launched the realme 14 Pro Series in India.

Under the theme ‘Tech Drives. Style Thrives’, realme’s presence at MWC 2025 will highlight its commitment to innovation and stylish design, catering to a global audience of young tech enthusiasts. realme plans to unveil cutting-edge advancements in mobile photography, with a focus on optical imaging technology that aims to bridge the gap between smartphone and DSLR-level photography.

A major highlight of the event will be the global launch of the realme 14 Pro Series 5G, which realme claims to be the world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing smartphone. The series is set to lead its price segment with top-tier performance, striking design, and advanced imaging technology. Additionally, the brand will showcase AI-driven innovations from the realme NEXT AI Lab, designed to enhance user experience, improve camera capabilities, and redefine AI interactions.

Visitors at MWC 2025 can explore realme’s latest innovations firsthand at Hall 3, Booth 3B4. The company has promised live demonstrations showcasing its optical imaging technology, color-changing back panel, waterproofing capabilities, and AI-powered features.

With this global launch, realme is looking to strengthen its position in the smartphone market by bringing premium technology to the mid-range segment, setting new benchmarks for design and performance.