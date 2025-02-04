realme Vice President, Chase Xu, has begun teasing the upcoming realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition, a performance-focused smartphone that promises a superior price-to-performance ratio. The device, rumored to carry the model number RMX5090, recently appeared in a Geekbench listing, revealing key specifications. realme has already introduced the realme GT 7 Pro in India and other markets, and the Racing Edition is likely to be an enhanced version of the same.

The upcoming realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with 16 GB RAM and running Android 15 out of the box. Additionally, MIIT certification has given a glimpse of its design, showing a dual rear camera setup and a ring LED flash. Unlike its predecessor, the realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition is said to drop the periscope telephoto lens, but it will retain a premium metal frame, ensuring durability.

The expected specifications of realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition are 6.78-inch 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) with 1 – 120 Hz refresh rate, 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite with Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, Android 15 with realme UI 6.0 interface, 50 MP OIS + 8 MP ultra-wide, 16 MP selfie camera, in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and 6,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

The realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition is expected to be priced in the same range as the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, positioning it as a strong contender in the flagship-killer segment. With its powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, LTPO OLED display, massive battery, and ultra-fast charging, the realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition is shaping up to be a compelling choice for performance enthusiasts. Stay tuned for the official announcement!