realme India has just launched the realme GT7 Pro, its most anticipated flagship smartphone of the year in India and it’s India’s first smartphone to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC along with industry-first underwater photography mode and debuts with the new realme UI 6.0 which is based on Android 15. Key highlights of the realme GT7 Pro include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 1.5K 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus 6,500 nits micro-curved display from Samsung, 50 MP Sony IMX906 OIS main camera + 50 MP IMX882 3x telephoto OIS camera, 5,800 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant design, and a bunch of NEXT AI features. Here’s what we have to say about the flagship smartphone in our realme GT7 Pro review.

realme GT7 Pro Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus micro-curved display from Samsung, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 1 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, IP68 + IP69 ratings, 8.55 mm thickness, 222.8 grams weight

6.78-inch 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus micro-curved display from Samsung, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 1 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, IP68 + IP69 ratings, 8.55 mm thickness, 222.8 grams weight Software & Updates: realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, NEXT AI features

realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, NEXT AI features CPU: 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz (Phoenix L + Phoenix M Oryon cores)

3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz (Phoenix L + Phoenix M Oryon cores) GPU: Adreno 830 Graphics (1,100 MHz)

Adreno 830 Graphics (1,100 MHz) Memory: Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X, +12 GB RAM expansion

Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X, +12 GB RAM expansion Storage: Up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage

Up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 1/1.56-inch OIS + 50 MP f/2.65 Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto OIS + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355), AI Zoom Ultra Clarity, 120x hybrid zoom, under-water photography, 8K at 24 fps video recording, dual-tone LED flash

Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 1/1.56-inch OIS + 50 MP f/2.65 Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto OIS + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355), AI Zoom Ultra Clarity, 120x hybrid zoom, under-water photography, 8K at 24 fps video recording, dual-tone LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.45 Sony lens

16 MP f/2.45 Sony lens Connectivity & Others: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, 360° NFC, dual-band GPS (L1 + L5) in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio support, 120 fps gaming, NEXT AI features

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, 360° NFC, dual-band GPS (L1 + L5) in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio support, 120 fps gaming, NEXT AI features Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,800 mAh battery, 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50% in 14 minutes

5,800 mAh battery, 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50% in 14 minutes Colors: Mars Orange, Galaxy Grey

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The realme GT7 Pro flaunts its IP68 + IP69 rated dust and water-resistant design available in two color options – Mars Orange with a unique texture that mirrors the rugged terrain of Mars, achieved through multi-layer Anti-Glare technology, and Galaxy Grey as you can see in the images.

The front side sports a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus micro-curved display from Samsung along with 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, and massive 6,500 nits peak brightness, the stunning and brightest screen of all time.

The realme GT7 Pro is also among the solid and premium build-quality smartphones with metallic frames and a glass back. The rear side also comes with a large camera module with a triple camera setup of 50 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP cameras showcasing the Hyperimage+ label on the side.

You will find the power button and volume controls on the right, while the left side remains clean. The bottom houses a USB Type-C port, dual 5G SIM tray, stereo loudspeakers (one at the top), and a microphone. On the top, there’s a second microphone, another loudspeaker for stereo sound, and an IR sensor.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme GT7 Pro runs on the latest Android 15 operating system layered with the new realme UI 6.0. The relame UI 6.0 debuts with the launch of the realme GT7 Pro and promises 3 Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates for the smartphone. The realme UI 6.0 also comes with NEXT AI features, including AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity, and AI Game Super Resolution features.

The realme UI 6.0, layered on top of Android 15, brings a host of customization options and features that let users tailor their interface to their liking. With seamless NEXT AI integration, the user experience is elevated, offering smoother performance, enhanced privacy, and improved security. Whether you’re customizing layouts or navigating through apps, the UI feels modern and responsive.

The realme GT7 Pro has introduced ‘AI Sketch to Image,’ which transforms basic sketches into detailed artworks, it can turn rough hand-drawn sketches into fine images using AI. To do that, access this feature, go to Gallery, and choose a photo. Tap edit and select AI Editor. Now draw any object on the screen and tap generate. AI Sketch to Image will process and make one wonderful photo out of it. You can also use this feature by taking a photo of what you sketched on a paper.

Furthermore, features such as ‘AI Motion Deblur’ and ‘AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity’ ensure crystal-clear images, regardless of movement. We tried to edit the photos using the AI Motion Deblur from the AI Editor and the results are impressive. To use Unblur, simply edit the image from the Gallery and tap AI Editor. Choose Unblur to remote the blur and get clear image.

The display offers a 120 Hz smooth refresh rate, combined with an optimized CPU and GPU (Trinity engine), ensuring a lag-free experience. Whether you’re multitasking or enjoying everyday apps, the performance feels superfluid and reliable. For gaming enthusiasts, the realme GT7 Pro supports 120 fps frame rates in popular titles paired with the GT Mode for boosted performance, creating a truly immersive gaming experience. The phone comes with its fair share of bloatware, including apps like Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, Netflix, LinkedIn, Myntra, and a selection of other apps, most of which can be easily uninstalled.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme GT7 Pro is the company’s latest flagship smartphone in the country powered by the powerful 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked at 4.32 GHz and paired with Adreno 830 GPU (1,100 MHz), up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone offers two variants – one with 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage as the base variant, and the top being a 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage variant.

The smartphone also includes an 11,480mm² dual VC Iceberg cooling system and Sky Communication System 2.0, which utilizes a self-developed dual-sided antenna for enhanced gaming performance. It packs a 5,800 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 10% silicon content for enhanced efficiency. The smartphone supports 120W fast charging that charges the battery up to 50% in just 14 minutes.

For gamers, the ‘AI Game Super Resolution’ enhances in-game visuals up to 1.5K resolution, providing an immersive experience in popular titles such as PUBG and Genshin Impact. We played some games to see the performance and gaming capabilities of its new Snapdragon 8 Elite, here’s the Instagram post showing the gaming on realme GT7 Pro.

Other features include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and more.

Cameras

The realme GT7 Pro comes with a triple camera setup of a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size and OIS support, along with another 50 MP f/2.65 with Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto lens supporting OIS. The third camera is an 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle and you get a Sony’s 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The camera features hardware-enhanced telephoto capabilities and an industry-first underwater photography mode that promises to elevate the device’s photography experience to new heights. The camera also features AI Zoom Ultra Clarity, 120x hybrid zoom, industry-first underwater photography mode, 8K at 24 fps video recording, and dual-tone LED flash.

The flagship offers a powerful camera system with advanced features that capture stunning shots in all conditions. It delivers impressive detail, vibrant colors, and versatile shooting options that meet the needs of mobile photography enthusiasts. Features especially underwater photography mode and NEXT AI features, including AI Sketch to Image, and AI Motion Deblur are impressive.

The realme GT7 Pro has introduced AI Sketch to Image, which transforms basic sketches into detailed artworks, it can turn rough hand-drawn sketches into fine images using AI. Draw any object on the screen and AI Sketch to Image will make one wonderful photo out of it. The AI Motion Deblur and AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity ensure crystal-clear images, regardless of movement. We tried to edit the photos using the AI Motion Deblur from the AI Editor and the results are stunning.

Below, we share some of our favorite camera samples from realme GT7 Pro, showcasing just what this mighty camera setup can achieve.

realme GT7 Pro Underwater Photography

realme GT7 Pro Camera Samples

Verdict – realme GT7 Pro Review

The realme GT7 Pro offers high-end fluid performance with the Snapdragon 8 Elite along with top-notch gaming. In addition, it offers a stunning and brightest 6,500 nits 1.5K micro-curved display with a solid IP68 + IP69 rated design, reliable cameras with unique features like underwater photography and advanced AI features, large 5,800 mAh battery with fast 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and a bunch of new realme UI 6.0 features with Android 15 goodness giving a whole new experience to users. The realme GT7 Pro is a complete standout, it makes a powerful entry in the flagship segment, packing incredible hardware and features combination.

Overall, the realme GT7 Pro is an all-around powerhouse delivering a comprehensive package for users looking for a top-tier smartphone in the premium range, that combines powerful processing, smooth gaming, a stunning display, versatile cameras, and lasting battery life. The smartphone starts at ₹56,999 combined with offers for its base model 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and ₹62,999 with offers for top-end model 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage.

Get realme GT7 Pro on realme.com/in