Redmi India is gearing up for the launch of its Redmi Note 14 5G Series in India, set for 9th December 2024. The company has teased the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G revealing several key features and design highlights which include the curved AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP68 dust and water-resistant rating, 50 MP telephoto camera, and more. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will be the top-most model in the lineup that also includes the Redmi Note 14 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G. This follows the recent launch of its Redmi A4 5G budget smartphone with 5G capabilities.

The teaser reveals a curved AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, offering durability against scratches and drops. Adopting Xiaomi’s Alive Design Language, the phone balances symmetry and curves, and will be available in Green, Blue, and Black colors. The Blue variant will feature a premium vegan leather finish, adding a touch of luxury. The smartphone will come with IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance. Moreover, it will also come with a 50 MP telephoto camera, promising enhanced zoom capabilities.

The Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G offers a triple setup of a 50 MP primary camera with a Light Fusion 800 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto camera. The variant is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 octa-core SoC, 6,200 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and SuperAI with over 20 AI features, enhancing photography, performance, and overall usability.

Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G will come with SuperAI with over 20 AI features in India which will be available via an OTA update post-launch. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will be sold on Flipkart, mi.com/in, and offline retail outlets, following its official launch. Stay tuned for more updates as more details should be available closer to the launch.

