HMD Global has launched the HMD Fusion, a midrange smartphone with a modular design in India. Touted as a game-changer, the phone comes with interchangeable Smart Outfits that redefine both functionality and style. Key highlights include a modular design with IP54 ratings, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 90 Hz display, 108 MP camera, 50 MP selfie camera, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, Android 14, and more.

HMD Fusion comes with a six-pin connector on the back, enabling smart outfits to enhance both hardware and software capabilities.

Casual Outfit:

Flashy Outfit:

Gaming Outfit: Elevates mobile gaming with physical controls like buttons and joysticks for precise gameplay.

To amplify the gaming experience, HMD Global has partnered with Aptoide and Digital Turbine. Users gain access to top mobile games via a dedicated “Play with your HMD Gaming Outfit” section on Aptoide. Digital Turbine’s SingleTap Technology enables seamless game discovery and quick installations for a frictionless experience. These collaborations align the Gaming Outfit as a top choice for mobile gaming enthusiasts, offering a console-like experience.

The Gen2 repairability feature is another highlight, allowing users to repair components like the display, back cover, battery, and charging port using just a screwdriver. This reduces e-waste and extends the phone’s lifespan, reinforcing HMD Global’s commitment to sustainability.

The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness, and IP54 ratings for dust and water protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage (up to 1 TB via microSD card), and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Other features include Android 14 with 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android Security updates, a 108 MP primary camera, a 50 MP selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and 5G connectivity.

Commenting on the new launch, Ravi Kunwar, CEO & VP, India & APAC, HMD, said, “The HMD Fusion is designed for consumers who seek high performance, a seamless experience, and sustainable innovation in one device. We call it ‘much more than just a smartphone’ because it effortlessly adapts to your lifestyle. Whether you’re a gamer or a content creator, the Fusion evolves with you – transforming with a simple change of its ‘outfits’ to match your needs and passions. At HMD, we believe in, humanize technology, and we will continue to do so.”

The HMD Fusion is priced at ₹17,999, bundled with the three Smart Outfits worth ₹5,999 for free. A special launch price of ₹15,999 is available with select bank offers on Amazon.in. The sale begins on 29th November 2024 at 12:01 PM on Amazon.in and HMD.com.

