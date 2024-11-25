Vi has achieved a remarkable milestone with its ‘Be Someone’s We’ campaign, marking the successful addition of 100 network towers every hour. This significant progress underlines the company’s commitment to enhancing connectivity across India, catering to both urban and remote areas.

Between 30th July 2024 and 30th September 2024, Vi added 100 network towers every hour, a pace that demonstrates its dedication to expanding its infrastructure. This milestone aligns with Vi’s vision of enabling high-speed, reliable communication and comes on the heels of the company’s successful follow-on public offering (FPO). The campaign emphasizes the human connections that Vi’s network supports, symbolizing how being “Someone’s We” can create moments of joy and belonging, no matter where you are.

As part of the initiative, Vi has launched two new TV commercials showcasing the transformative power of its expanding network. A young girl from an underground metro station hosts a virtual birthday party for her sister. Fellow passengers join the celebration, demonstrating Vi’s ability to provide seamless connectivity even in challenging locations.

The ‘Be Someone’s We’ campaign. launched on 22nd November 2024, is being promoted across TV, digital platforms, and other media channels. This milestone signifies not just an achievement for Vi, but a leap forward in making reliable and high-speed connectivity accessible for millions across India.

Speaking on the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi, said, “‘Be Someone’s We’ highlights the power of connections. Adding 100 towers every hour demonstrates our dedication to providing reliable connectivity, ensuring people stay connected and come together for their loved ones in meaningful ways that make a lasting impact.”

Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Dubey, ECD, Ogilvy, said, “Creating ‘Be Someone’s ‘We’, From Wherever You May Be’ was a delicate balance between appealing to both heart and mind. The promise of 100 Towers Every Hour needed to be seamlessly integrated into the brand’s philosophy, guiding every decision we made.

This heartfelt moment, set in one of the most challenging areas for telecom networks, reflects Vi’s commitment to connectivity. We hope this initiative enhances the consumer’s network experience and makes a meaningful impact.”