realme has officially announced the arrival of its realme Neo7 Series, set to debut in China in December 2024. The new lineup will establish the Neo series as an independent mid-range e-sports flagship, complementing the high-performance realme GT series.

The Neo7 series is designed to offer leapfrog performance, a cutting-edge gaming experience, and trendsetting designs that appeal to young, tech-savvy consumers. realme aims to establish the Neo series as a powerful player in the mid-range segment, tailored specifically for gamers and performance enthusiasts.

realme China VP Xu Qi Chase highlighted that the company is investing heavily in product development and R&D for the Neo series. realme is committed to expanding the range of products under this series to create devices that resonate with young consumers and deliver a next-level e-sports experience.

According to Digital Chat Station, realme Neo7 series leaked details include MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ octa-core SoC with 2.4 Million AnTuTu Score, and 7,000 mAh battery. More details about the realme Neo7 is including its features and availability are expected to surface in the coming weeks.