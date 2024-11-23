TECNO Mobile India has launched its latest POP 9 Series budget smartphone – the TECNO POP 9 in India featuring a MediaTek Helio G50 SOC, a 6.67-inch 90 Hz display with a Dynamic Port feature, stereo speakers, IP54 dust and water-resistant design, and more.

The TECNO POP 9 is the company’s newest smartphone under the POP 9 Series and is the first smartphone in the country to come with 12nm MediaTek Helio G50 octa-core SoC. The SoC is paired with 3 GB LPDDR4x RAM +3 GB virtual RAM and 64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage with 1 TB microSD card expansion, promising over three years of lag-free performance, according to the company.

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers with DTS support, and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It is available in three color options – Glittery White, Lime Green, and Startrail Black. On the camera front, the TECNO POP 9 features a 13 MP rear camera with dual-LED flash and an 8 MP front camera for selfies aided by dual LED flash.

The device equips a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support (10W charger in the box). Other features include HiOS 14 based on Android 14 Go Edition with 2 years of security updates, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and 4G connectivity.

The TECNO POP 9 is priced at ₹6,699 with ₹200 bank offers making an effective price of ₹6,499. The smartphone will go on sale on 26th November 2024 on Amazon.in.

TECNO POP 9 Price In India, Availability, & Offers