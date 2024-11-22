Sony PlayStation India has announced incredible Black Friday deals on its most popular products including PlayStation 5 consoles, DualSense controllers, and an extensive lineup of PS5 and PS4 game titles. These offers are live across major retailers, including Sony Center, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and more starting today i.e. 22nd November 2024 until 5th December 2024, or while stocks last.

Sony Black Friday 2024 Deals & Offers

Sony India has slashed prices on PS5 consoles by as much as ₹7,500, including the all-new Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle, which launches this month.

PS5 Console (Disc Edition): ₹54,990, now at ₹47,490

₹54,990, now at ₹47,490 PS5 Digital Edition: ₹44,990, now at ₹37,490

₹44,990, now at ₹37,490 PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle (Disc Edition): ₹54,990 now at ₹47,490

₹54,990 now at ₹47,490 PS5 Digital Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle: ₹44,990 now at ₹37,490

The Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle packed with exclusive Fortnite content, 1,000 V-Bucks, and premium cosmetics-hits shelves in India on 22nd November 2024, just in time for the Black Friday sale.

The offers are also available on peripherals:

PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle: ₹61,999 now at ₹36,999

₹61,999 now at ₹36,999 PS VR2 Standalone Unit: ₹57,999 now at ₹37,999

₹57,999 now at ₹37,999 PS5 DualSense Controller (Black & White): ₹5,990 now at ₹3,990

₹5,990 now at ₹3,990 PS5 DualSense Controller (Special Colors): ₹6,390 now at ₹4,390

Top Discounts on PS5 Gaming Titles

More offers on PS5 game titles:

PS5 Rise of the Ronin: ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹2,999

₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹2,999 PS5 Stellar Blade: ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹3,999

₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹3,999 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 : ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹2,499

: ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹2,499 PS5 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut : ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹2,499

: ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹2,499 PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart : ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹2,499

: ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹2,499 PS5 Returnal : ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹2,499

: ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹2,499 PS5 Demon’s Souls : ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹2,499

: ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹2,499 PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition : ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹2,999

: ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹2,999 PS5 The Nioh Collection : ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹1,999

: ₹4,999 MRP, now at ₹1,999 PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition : ₹3,999 MRP, now at ₹2,999

: ₹3,999 MRP, now at ₹2,999 PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5) : ₹3,999 MRP, now at ₹1,999

: ₹3,999 MRP, now at ₹1,999 PS5 Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) : ₹3,999 MRP, now at ₹1,999

: ₹3,999 MRP, now at ₹1,999 PS5 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered : ₹2,999 MRP, now at ₹2,499

: ₹2,999 MRP, now at ₹2,499 PS5 Helldivers 2: ₹2,499 MRP, now at ₹1,999

Other blockbuster titles like Gran Turismo 7, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are also available at unbeatable prices.

Whether you’re upgrading to the latest PlayStation 5 console, looking to grab must-have accessories, or expanding your gaming library, Sony’s Black Friday sale delivers incredible value for all gamers.