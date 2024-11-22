WhatsApp latest feature – Voice Message Transcripts has rolled out and this will make it easier for you to stay connected even when listening to audio messages isn’t convenient. The new Voice Message Transcripts feature converts voice messages into text providing a seamless way to follow conversations on the go or in noisy environments.

With the new Voice Message Transcripts feature, WhatsApp enhances its platform by offering tools that make communication smoother and more versatile. While voice messages are often personal and expressive, they aren’t always practical. Now, you can quickly read a message instead of finding a quiet place to play it aloud. Whether you’re in a noisy cafe or multitasking during a busy day, this feature ensures you never miss out on important conversations.

How to use WhatsApp Voice Message Transcripts

Enable Transcripts:

Navigate to Settings -> Chats in WhatsApp.

in WhatsApp. Toggle on Voice Message Transcripts and select a preferred language.

and select a preferred language. Choose whether to download the feature over mobile data or Wi-Fi during setup.

View Transcripts:

Tap and hold a voice message.

Select Transcribe to generate and view the transcript.

If the transcription takes a moment to load, simply wait for it to appear. In rare cases, a ‘Transcript unavailable’ message may be displayed due to language mismatches, background noise, or unsupported languages. The feature currently supports four languages: English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian, with plans to expand this list in the coming months.

WhatsApp has designed the transcripts to prioritize user privacy. The entire transcription process occurs directly on the user’s device, ensuring that neither WhatsApp nor third parties can access or view the content. Additionally, read receipts for voice messages will align with the user’s existing privacy settings.