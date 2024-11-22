WhatsApp has introduced a new feature, Voice Message Transcripts, making it easier for users to stay connected even when listening to audio messages isn’t convenient. This feature, unveiled on Thursday, converts voice messages into text, offering a seamless way to follow conversations on the go or in noisy environments.

Announcing the feature on his WhatsApp channel, WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart said, “We’re introducing transcripts for voice messages! Many people have requested this, and we believe it will make it easier to quickly understand the content of a voice message. We’ve designed this with privacy in mind: transcripts will be generated on your device, ensuring that your voice messages remain protected with end-to-end encryption.”

While voice messages are often personal and expressive, they aren’t always practical. WhatsApp acknowledges this and aims to bridge the gap by providing transcripts. Now, users can quickly read a message instead of finding a quiet place to play it aloud.

WhatsApp has designed the transcripts to prioritize user privacy. The entire transcription process occurs directly on the user’s device, ensuring that neither WhatsApp nor third parties can access or view the content. Additionally, read receipts for voice messages will align with the user’s existing privacy settings.

How to use WhatsApp Voice Message Transcripts

Enable Transcripts:

Navigate to Settings -> Chats in WhatsApp.

Toggle on Voice Message Transcripts and select a preferred language.

Choose whether to download the feature over mobile data or Wi-Fi during setup.

View Transcripts:

Tap and hold a voice message.

Select Transcribe to generate and view the transcript.

If the transcription takes a moment to load, simply wait for it to appear. In rare cases, a ‘Transcript unavailable’ message may be displayed due to language mismatches, background noise, or unsupported languages.

The feature currently supports four languages: English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian, with plans to expand this list in the coming months. The global rollout is happening gradually, so users should watch for updates in their app settings.

With the new Voice Message Transcripts feature, WhatsApp continues to enhance its platform by offering tools that make communication smoother and more versatile. Whether you’re in a noisy cafe or multitasking during a busy day, this feature ensures you never miss out on important conversations.