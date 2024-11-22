Noise has introduced the Noise Buds Connect 2, the latest addition to its popular Buds Series of true wireless earbuds. This follows the recent launch of its Noise Buds Nero TWS earbuds priced at ₹899. The Noise Buds Connect 2 is a pair of budget-friendly earbuds priced at ₹999 as a part of an introductory offer and offers up to 50 hours of playback, a dual-tone matte+chrome design with IPX5 rating, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, quad-mic ENC, 40ms low latency, dual device pairing, 10 minutes quick charging, and more.

The Noise Buds Connect 2 features an in-ear design flaunting its sleek dual-tone exterior in a stylish chrome and matte finish. It is powered by 10mm drivers, promising clear and immersive sound. It comes with Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Technology ensuring superior call quality by reducing background noise.

The earbuds offer a total playtime of up to 50 hours and 10 minutes of quick charging, which provides 120 minutes of playback. Other features include Hyper Sync Technology for seamless pairing, Bluetooth 5.3 with dual device pairing, and 40ms ultra-low latency mode.

The Noise Buds Connect 2 also comes in an IPX5 splash resistance rating and is available in four vibrant colors – Mint Green, Charcoal Black, Navy Blue, and True Purple. The earbuds are priced at ₹999 as a part of the introductory offer and are available on Noise’s official website, Flipkart.com, and Amazon.in.

Noise Buds Connect 2 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹999 (introductory price)

₹999 (introductory price) Availability: GoNoise.com, Flipkart.com, and Amazon.in

GoNoise.com, Flipkart.com, and Amazon.in Offers: Available at ₹999 for a limited period

