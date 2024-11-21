Portronics, known for its innovative tech gadgets, has introduced two new portable Bluetooth speakers, SoundPot and SoundPot Pro, designed for music enthusiasts seeking compact and versatile audio solutions. The launch comes shortly after the unveiling of the Power Shutter 10,000 mAh wireless magnetic power bank and Mopcop Pro 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and air blower.

The SoundPot Series boasts a 20-watt upward-facing driver, delivering 360-degree omnidirectional sound for a rich listening experience. While both models share a similar compact design, the SoundPot Pro distinguishes itself with vibrant RGB lighting and a water-resistant body, making it ideal for outdoor use.

The Bluetooth speakers offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and TWS Mode which helps pair two speakers to create a stereo sound effect for an enhanced audio experience. In addition, the speakers also allow easy playback and call management with buttons, and playback for external music via a USB Type-A port. The speakers come with an adjustable wrist strap for easy carrying and portability.

The SoundPot delivers up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge while the SoundPot Pro offers up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge as it comes with additional RGB lighting that consumes power. Both models offer USB Type-C fast charging, a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, and are backed by a 12-month warranty.

The Portronics SoundPot is priced at ₹1,599, while the Portronics SoundPot Pro is available at an introductory price of ₹1,749 on the official Portronics website. Currently, the SoundPot Pro is listed on Amazon.in for a discounted price of ₹1,699.

Portronics SoundPot and SoundPot Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹1,599 (SoundPot), ₹1,749 (SoundPot Pro)

₹1,599 (SoundPot), ₹1,749 (SoundPot Pro) Availability: Portronics.com, Amazon.in

Portronics.com, Amazon.in Offers: SoundPot Pro is available at ₹1,749 on Portronics.com as an introductory price, ₹1,699 on Amazon.in for a limited time

