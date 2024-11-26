realme India has finally launched its most anticipated flagship smartphone of the year, the realme GT7 Pro in India. The realme GT7 Pro is the first smartphone in the country to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse. Key highlights include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus 6,500 nits micro-curved display from Samsung, 50 MP Sony IMX906 main camera + 50 MP IMX882 3x telephoto camera, 5,800 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant design with industry-first underwater photography mode, NEXT AI, realme UI 6.0, and more.

The realme GT7 Pro is the company’s latest flagship smartphone in the country powered by the powerful 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked at 4.32 GHz and paired with Adreno 830 GPU (1,100 MHz), up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. It also includes an 11,480mm² dual VC Iceberg cooling system and Sky Communication System 2.0, which utilizes a self-developed dual-sided antenna for enhanced gaming performance.

The front side includes a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus micro-curved display from Samsung along with 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, massive 6,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and more. The realme GT7 Pro flaunts its IP68 + IP69 rated Mars design with a unique texture that mirrors the rugged terrain of Mars, achieved through multi-layer Anti-Glare technology.

It comes with a triple camera setup of a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 camera with 1/1.56-inch sensor size and OIS support, along with a 50 MP f/2.65 Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera with AI Zoom Ultra Clarity and 120x hybrid zoom, and an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera. The front side offers Sony’s 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture. The camera features AI Zoom Ultra Clarity, 120x hybrid zoom, industry-first underwater photography mode, 8K at 24 fps video recording, and dual-tone LED flash.

The realme GT7 Pro runs on Android 15 with the new realme UI 6.0 promising 3 Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. The smartphone comes with NEXT AI features, including AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity, and AI Game Super Resolution features.

It packs a 5,800 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 10% silicon content for enhanced efficiency. The smartphone supports 120W fast charging that charges the battery up to 50% in just 14 minutes. Other features include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and more.

realme GT7 Pro Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus micro-curved display from Samsung, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 1 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, IP68 + IP69 ratings, 8.55 mm thickness, 222.8 grams weight

6.78-inch 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus micro-curved display from Samsung, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 1 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, IP68 + IP69 ratings, 8.55 mm thickness, 222.8 grams weight Software & Updates: realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, NEXT AI features

realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, NEXT AI features CPU: 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz (Phoenix L + Phoenix M Oryon cores)

3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz (Phoenix L + Phoenix M Oryon cores) GPU: Adreno 830 Graphics (1,100 MHz)

Adreno 830 Graphics (1,100 MHz) Memory: Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X, +12 GB RAM expansion

Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X, +12 GB RAM expansion Storage: Up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage

Up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 1/1.56-inch OIS + 50 MP f/2.65 Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto OIS + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355), AI Zoom Ultra Clarity, 120x hybrid zoom, under-water photography, 8K at 24 fps video recording, dual-tone LED flash

Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 1/1.56-inch OIS + 50 MP f/2.65 Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto OIS + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355), AI Zoom Ultra Clarity, 120x hybrid zoom, under-water photography, 8K at 24 fps video recording, dual-tone LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.45 Sony lens

16 MP f/2.45 Sony lens Connectivity & Others: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, 360° NFC, dual-band GPS (L1 + L5) in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio support, 120 fps gaming, NEXT AI features

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, 360° NFC, dual-band GPS (L1 + L5) in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio support, 120 fps gaming, NEXT AI features Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,800 mAh battery, 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50% in 14 minutes

5,800 mAh battery, 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50% in 14 minutes Colors: Mars Orange, Galaxy Grey

The price for the realme GT7 Pro starts at ₹59,999 for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model and ₹65,999 for 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model. The smartphone is now available to order from 29th November 2024 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and offline stores.

realme GT7 Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹59,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹65,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹59,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹65,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 29th November 2024 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and offline stores.

29th November 2024 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and offline stores. Offers: TBD

Get realme GT7 Pro on realme.com/in