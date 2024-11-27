Streambox Media co-founded by Anuj Gandhi and backed by Micromax Informatics, Nikhil Kamath, and Stride Ventures, launches Dor 43-inch 4K QLED TV, India’s first subscription-based TV. The innovative TV model integrates premium hardware, content, and software under a unified plan, promising to redefine cost-effective entertainment for Indian households.

Powered by Dor TV OS, Dor combines a sleek 4K QLED TV with a subscription package that consolidates OTT platforms, live TV channels, gaming, and news into a single seamless interface. The Dor 43-inch 4K QLED TV comes with a subscription model priced at ₹799 per month, after a one-time activation fee of ₹10,799 (inclusive of the first month’s subscription).

The service includes access to 24 OTT apps, 300+ live channels, gaming options, and news services., Users can continue the plan after the initial 12-month period or opt for custom subscription packages starting at ₹299. Alternatively, users can return the TV and receive up to ₹5,000 in cashback.

The key features of the Dor 4K QLED TV include a 43-inch QLED panel with 4K resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and 40W speakers with Dolby Audio. In addition, the TV is powered by ARM Cortex-A55 quad-core CPU paired with ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and Dor OS with customizable layouts, profiles, and parental controls.

The Dor TV has a solar-powered remote with a 110 mAh battery and USB Type-C charging, eliminating battery usage. It charges efficiently using indoor or outdoor lighting, reducing environmental impact while enhancing convenience. The connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple ports (HDMI, USB, Ethernet, etc.).

The Dor 43-inch 4K QLED TV is set to launch on Flipkart.com starting 1st December 2024. Larger variants including 55-inch and 65-inch models are slated for early 2025. The Dor 4K 43-inch QLED TV offers a comprehensive 4-year warranty.

Speaking about the new service, Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Micromax Informatics, said, “The home entertainment landscape is undergoing a significant transformation with the rise of subscription and leasing models. Younger audiences, particularly Gen Y and Zoomers, are now prioritizing flexibility and value, opting for renting over owning. With Dor, we are introducing a game-changer that aligns with these evolving consumer preferences.

Powered by India’s indigenously designed Dor OS, this TV subscription service showcases the potential of future-ready technology in global markets. We believe Dor is set to revolutionize the Indian entertainment ecosystem, offering a unified service that combines affordability and innovation for our customers.”

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Streambox Media, shared his excitement, “The Indian connected TV ecosystem is rapidly evolving, with the number of connected TV households expected to double from 50 million to 100 million in the next five years. Despite this growth, fragmented services and high upfront costs remain significant barriers for many potential users. Dor addresses this challenge by integrating advanced AI technology, multiple content platforms, and the proprietary Dor OS, which offers hyper-personalization and intuitive content discovery through a subscription-based model.

As India’s first TV-as-a-service offering, Dor is positioned as a future-ready innovation, delivering exceptional value to a market with immense growth potential. We believe Dor has the potential to become an essential service for consumers, which is why we are offering a 4-year warranty along with security and software upgrades. We are here to make a meaningful impact.”