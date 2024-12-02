vivo has officially teased the launch of its highly anticipated vivo X200 Series in India which includes the two smartphones – vivo X200 and vivo X200 Pro, expected to debut in December. Following its global release earlier this month, starting in Malaysia, the vivo X200 lineup promises to bring cutting-edge innovations to the Indian smartphone market.

The vivo X200 Pro will be India’s first 200 MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera, designed to redefine smartphone photography. Additionally, the X200 Pro model will debut with the V3+ camera chip, ensuring exceptional imaging performance, and will pack India’s first 6,000 mAh semi-solid state battery, a groundbreaking advancement in smartphone battery technology.

The vivo X200 Pro will be available in Cosmos Black and Titanium Grey, while the vivo X200 will feature Cosmos Black and a unique Natural Green option. Both models are expected to launch with a 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage configuration, though a more affordable 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant for the X200 could be announced during the launch.

The vivo X200 series will be sold via Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, vivo’s official online store, and offline retail partners. The official launch is anticipated for mid-December, with detailed pricing and offers to be revealed closer to the date. Stay tuned for more updates as vivo gears up to introduce its latest flagship devices to the Indian market!