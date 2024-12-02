TECNO Mobile India has officially begun teasing the flagship-class PHANTOM V2 Series in India, which includes the PHANTOM V Fold2 and PHANTOM V Flip2 smartphones. Initially introduced globally in September, the devices are expected to make a significant impact in the Indian foldable smartphone market with their premium features and innovative designs at an affordable price.

The TECNO PHANTOM V Fold2 5G will be the company’s newest foldable smartphone and also the successor to PHANTOM V Fold launched last year. On the other hand, the PHANTOM V Flip2 5G will be TECNO’s new generation flip-style smartphone and the successor to last year’s PHANTOM V Flip 5G.

The V Fold2 5G will be available in two color options – Karst Green and Rippling Blue, designed in collaboration with By LOEWE. The V Flip2 5G will come in Travertine Green and Moondust Grey color options. The foldable phone will come in 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model while the flip phone will come in an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model.

As per the global variant, the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G sports a 6.42-inch FHD+ cover screen and a 7.85-inch 2K+ inner foldable display, both featuring LTPO OLED panels with 120 Hz refresh rates. It has a 6.1mm ultra-slim design when unfolded and weighs 249 grams.

The foldable phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and packs 5,750 mAh with 70W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Cameras include a dual setup of 50 MP rear camera + 50 MP ultra-wide cameras, and 32 MP cameras on both the inner and outer screens.

The PHANTOM V Flip2 5G sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED inner screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a unique 3.64-inch AMOLED outer screen. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC and 4,720 mAh with 70W fast charging. Cameras include a dual setup of 50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide cameras and a 32 MP front camera.

Both TECNO PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and TECNO PHANTOM V Flip2 5G will be available exclusively on Amazon.in, with the official launch expected later in December.