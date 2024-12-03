Expanding its lineup of open-ear headphones, Noise has introduced the Noise Air Clips OWS, following the success of the Pure Pods OWS last year. Designed for comfort, functionality, and style, the Air Clips feature an Open Beam Design with a sleek chrome finish and weigh just 5.4g per earbud, making them one of the lightest options in its category.

The Noise Air Clips OWS are powered by Bluetooth v5.4 with AirWave Technology, offering an open-ear listening experience that ensures users remain aware of their surroundings. The touch controls make navigation effortless, while features like dual-device pairing, auto pairing, and hands-free calling enhance usability. The Noise Air Clips OWS also offers voice assistant support, compatible with Siri and Google Assistant, enabling hands-free convenience.

Despite their compact size, the earbuds promise up to 40 hours of total playback. Additionally, the Instacharge feature delivers approximately 150 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds come in three color options – Pearl White, Pearl Purple, and Pearl Black, and offers IPX5 water-resistant Open Beam with a chrome finish design.

The Noise Air Clips OWS are priced at ₹2,999 (MRP ₹3,999) and are now available for purchase on Noise’s official website and Myntra.com.

Noise Air Clips OWS Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹2,999 (MRP ₹3,999)

₹2,999 (MRP ₹3,999) Availability: GoNoise.com, Myntra.com

GoNoise.com, Myntra.com Offers: Available at ₹2,999 as a part of launch offer (₹25% off on MRP)

