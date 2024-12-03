iQOO has officially launched its latest and most anticipated flagship smartphone of the year – the iQOO 13, in India, delivering cutting-edge technology and premium design. Key highlights of the iQOO 13 include the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 144 Hz 2K+ LTPO AMOLED display with 4,500 nits brightness, triple camera system (50 MP Sony IMX921 OIS + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP telephoto), 6,000 mAh battery with 120W charging, IP68+IP69 rated design, and more.

The iQOO 13 is the company’s latest flagship smartphone and is the successor to last year’s iQOO 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The iQOO 13 sports a 6.82-inch 2K+ curved BOE Q10 LTPO AMOLED display with (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ resolution, a fast 144 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), DCI-P3 color gamut, and 2,592 Hz PWM dimming. Built with BOE’s Q10 luminous material, the screen delivers up to 4,500 nits peak brightness.

The iQOO 13 is available in Nardo Grey with an AG Glass back and Legend Edition, featuring BMW’s iconic tri-color stripe. The device also features an aviation-grade aluminum middle frame and is IP68+IP69 rated for enhanced durability and protection.

The smartphone is powered by 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC, paired with Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512 GB UFS 4.1 storage for seamless multitasking and gaming. The phone integrates a Q2 self-developed chip, enabling PC-level 2K texture super-resolution, VAA anti-flicker technology, and a native 144 fps frame rate for immersive visuals. It also comes with a 7,000 mm² ultra-large VC vapor chamber that keeps the device cool during intensive use.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120W flash charging. The 120W ultra-fast charging can fully charge the device in just 30 minutes. It also includes 100W PPS charging for versatile compatibility but lacks wireless charging support.

Cameras include a triple setup of 50 MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 OIS sensor with 1/1.49-inch sensor size and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) + 50 MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle 150° lens + 50 MP f/1.85 Sony IMX816 telephoto 2x OIS sensor with 1/2.93-inch sensor size, 119.4° FOV, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and up to 4x lossless zoom. The front side includes a 32 MP f/2.45 GC32E1 selfie camera with advanced features for vivid portraits. Adding to the aesthetics, the Halo light around the camera module adapts to in-game atmospheric effects, blending functionality with style.

The iQOO 13 runs on Android 15 layered with the new FunTouch OS 15. iQOO promises 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches for the iQOO 13. Other features include a 360° surround antenna that ensures robust connectivity, in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, IP68 + IP69 ratings, Wi-Fi 7 802.11 be, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS (L1+L5), NFC, and 5G connectivity.

The iQOO 13 is priced at ₹54,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹59,999 for its top variant 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. The smartphone will be sold on Amazon.in and iQOO.com from 11th December 2024 (10th December 2024 for pre-booked customers), with pre-bookings starting today i.e. 3rd December 2024 on iQOO’s website and from 5th December 2024 on Amazon.in.

The launch offers include ₹3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards, an exchange bonus of ₹3,000 for non-vivo/iQOO devices, and ₹5,000 for vivo/iQOO devices, a 12-month extended warranty for pre-bookings, and free iQOO TWS 1e earbuds with pre-orders.

iQOO 13 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹59,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage)

₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹59,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage) Availability: 11th December 2024 Amazon.in and iQOO.com (10th December 2024 for pre-booked customers), pre-bookings start today i.e. 3rd December 2024 on iQOO’s website and from 5th December 2024 on Amazon.in.

11th December 2024 Amazon.in and iQOO.com (10th December 2024 for pre-booked customers), pre-bookings start today i.e. 3rd December 2024 on iQOO’s website and from 5th December 2024 on Amazon.in. Offers: ₹3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards, exchange bonus ₹3,000 for non-vivo/iQOO devices, and ₹5,000 for vivo/iQOO devices, a 12-month extended warranty for pre-bookings, and free iQOO TWS 1e earbuds with pre-orders

