iQOO India is all set to launch its flagship smartphone – iQOO 12 in India, the company has already confirmed its launch date i.e. 12th December. The iQOO 12 will be the company’s high-end smartphone categorized in the flagship category and will be powered by the new 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

iQOO has partnered with BMW M to bring the iQOO 12 in BMW Motorsport Edition and will be available exclusively on Amazon.in and iQOO.com. iQOO India tweeted, “Speed X Style – now that’s our scene! 🤩 #iQOO in a premium partnership with @BMWMotorsport brings to you the all-new #iQOO12 exclusively @amazonIN and http://iQOO.com. 🔥 Know More: http://amzn.to/3tW1BP6 #iQOO12 #AmazonSpecials #BMWMHybridV8”.

According to the iQOO India, this will be the biggest launch of the year, the iQOO 12 will be the brand’s top-of-the-line smartphone of the year featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. “📆 12.12 – #iQOO12, the biggest launch of the year! 📱✨ Get ready to meet the future in style exclusively on @amazonIN and http://iQOO.com. 😉, iQOO tweeted on Sunday.

The iQOO 12 will be the first phone to equip the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the country as per iQOO India. The teaser flaunts its BMW Edition in White color with a glass design on the back. The smartphone is also expected to be available in a Black color variant and come in a Red Edition with a leather back.

Other expected highlights of the iQOO 12 are a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat LTPO AMOLED display, 144 Hz variable refresh rate, Adreno 750 GPU, up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, 5,000 mAh battery with 120W flash charge fast charging, 50W wireless charging, as well as, reverse wireless charging. It is expected to run the new Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and will use a triple camera setup (50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide-angle + 64 MP 3x telephoto).

The iQOO 12 will be available on Amazon.in and iQOO.com, we should see more details soon once it’s officially revealed. Stay tuned.

Know More About iQOO 12 on Amazon.in