vivo has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming vivo X200 Series in India. The new flagship devices – vivo X200 and vivo X200 Pro, will debut on 12th December, following their earlier global rollout starting in Malaysia. The vivo X200 lineup promises to bring cutting-edge innovations to the Indian smartphone market.

The vivo X200 Pro will be India’s first 200 MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera, designed to redefine smartphone photography. Additionally, the X200 Pro model will debut with the V3+ camera chip, ensuring exceptional imaging performance, and will pack India’s first 6,000 mAh semi-solid state battery, a groundbreaking advancement in smartphone battery technology.

The vivo X200 Pro will be available in Cosmos Black and Titanium Grey, while the vivo X200 will feature a unique Natural Green option. Both models are expected to launch with a 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage configuration, though a more affordable 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant for the X200 could be announced during the launch.

The vivo X200 Series will be available across major platforms, including Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, vivo’s official online store, and offline retail availability. More details including pricing and offers will be revealed once the smartphones are officially launched on 12th December 2024. Stay tuned for more updates as vivo gears up to introduce its latest flagship devices to the Indian market!

Know More About vivo X200 Series on vivo.com/in