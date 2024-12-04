Xiaomi is gearing up to expand its audio lineup in India with the launch of the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker on 9th December. The portable speaker is set to debut alongside the Redmi Note 14 5G Series and promises a range of features designed to elevate outdoor audio experiences.

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker comes in three vibrant colors – Blue, Black, and Red, each paired with a matching rubber lanyard for easy portability. While the Blue and Red variants feature a matching lanyard, the Black model includes an eye-catching orange lanyard for contrast.

The speaker’s curved, lightweight design supports both vertical and horizontal placement and comes with IP67 dust and water-resistant protection. A silicone anti-slip pad enhances grip and stability, ensuring the speaker stays secure even in rugged outdoor settings.

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is packed with features including Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, rich bass audio for enhanced sound quality, up to 12-hour battery life, hands-free calling, equipped with an integrated microphone, dedicated control buttons, and 100-Speaker Sync pairing up to 100 speakers for an expansive, synchronized audio experience.

More details about the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker will be available once it officially launches on 9th December alongside the Redmi Note 14 5G Series. Stay tuned.

