motorola India is set to expand its budget smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the moto g35 5G on 10th December. The moto g35 5G is touted as the fastest 5G smartphone in its segment with support for 12 5G bands according to motorola. Initially introduced in August, the device promises an impressive blend of features tailored to the needs of budget-conscious buyers seeking cutting-edge technology.

The company also claims that the moto g35 5G is equipped with the segment’s best 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone includes a 50 MP main camera with 4K video recording support, a first in its price range to offer such a feature. Additionally, the camera setup is aided by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by the UNISOC T760 SoC, along with a 5,000 mAh battery, 20W fast charging, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and will be available in three color options – Leaf Green, Midnight Black, and Guava Red, all featuring a premium vegan leather finish.

The upcoming smartphone will run on Android 14 out of the box, with motorola promising an upgrade to Android 15 and two years of security updates. The moto g35 5G will be available in a single 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model and will be priced under ₹10,000 as the company hints. The exact pricing and launch offers will be revealed during the official launch on 10th December. Stay tuned!