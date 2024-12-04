iQOO India has officially released the new Funtouch OS 15 Open Beta update for its iQOO Neo9 Pro smartphone in India. This follows the brand’s recent preview registrations for Funtouch OS 15 trials on devices like the iQOO 12 and vivo X100 Pro.

The Open Beta update for the iQOO Neo9 Pro comes with the software version PD2338F_EX_A_15.1.6.7.W30 and is approximately 2.73 GB in size. Initially, the beta update will be available to a limited number of users, allowing iQOO to refine the experience before a wider rollout in the coming weeks.

If you’re an iQOO Neo9 Pro user, ensure your device is up-to-date and check for the beta update under the system settings. As with any beta software, users should expect potential bugs or instabilities during this testing phase.

This update marks a step forward for iQOO users in experiencing the features and improvements of Android 15 via the Funtouch OS 15 platform. The Open Beta program highlights iQOO’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge software updates to its users, keeping the Neo9 Pro competitive in its segment. Stay tuned for more updates on the broader release and the new features that Funtouch OS 15 will bring!