After weeks of teasers and speculation, iQOO India has officially confirmed that the iQOO Neo 10R will launch in India on 11th March. The latest addition to the Neo series is set to bring flagship-level performance to the sub-₹30,000 segment. iQOO has already teased its powerful features and performance, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. iQOO claims the Neo 10R will be the fastest smartphone in its segment, based on AnTuTu benchmark scores.

The iQOO Neo 10R will debut in Raging Blue, a color crafted exclusively for India. The design is inspired by racing tracks, featuring a dual-tone Blue & White finish that symbolizes speed, strength, and precision. The back panel is similar to the Orange iQOO Neo10 variant, featuring white accents on the left side with the ‘NEO POWER TO WIN’ branding.

The iQOO Neo 10R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, making it one of the fastest smartphones under ₹30,000. iQOO claims an AnTuTu score of over 1.7 million (likely for the 12 GB RAM variant), promising smooth 90 fps gaming performance. The Ultra Game Mode has been enhanced with a built-in FPS meter for real-time performance tracking.

The SoC is likely to be paired with as much as 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. In terms of battery life, the iQOO Neo 10R is rumored to pack a large 6,400 mAh battery for long-lasting battery life. Other expected specs include a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED with 144 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, 3,840 Hz PWM dimming, Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, IP64 rating, dual stereo speakers, 5G connectivity, in-display fingerprint sensor, and more.

The iQOO Neo 10R will be sold on Amazon.in and iQOO.com/in post official launch. Stay tuned for more details on pricing and availability!