iQOO India has officially teased its next Neo series smartphone – the iQOO Neo 10R, which is set to launch in India soon in February. The upcoming device is designed to dominate the under ₹30,000 segment with its powerful features and performance, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. iQOO claims the Neo 10R will be the fastest smartphone in its segment, based on AnTuTu benchmark scores.

The teaser confirms the Neo 10R will be equipped with the fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC likely to be paired with as much as 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. In terms of battery life, the iQOO Neo 10R is rumored to pack a large 6,400 mAh battery for long-lasting battery life.

The smartphone will come in a Blue color variant resembling the iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition introduced in China, while the Chinese Orange variant of the Neo10 features unique white patterns and ‘NEO POWER TO WIN’ branding. Furthermore, the phone is expected to be IP64-rated for dust and water resistance.

The iQOO Neo 10R is rumored to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and to deliver up to high 4,500 nits peak brightness and 3,840 Hz PWM dimming. For cameras, the Neo 10R will include dual rear cameras with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The 50 MP Sony LYT-600 sensor will serve as the primary camera while an 8 MP camera will cater to wide-angle shots.

The iQOO Neo 10R will ship with Android 15 out of the box, layered with Funtouch OS 15 for a feature-rich and user-friendly experience. The smartphone will be sold on Amazon.in and iQOO.com following its launch in February. The exact launch date is expected to be revealed soon.