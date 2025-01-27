Portronics India has expanded its product lineup with two innovative extension boards, the Power Plate 22 and Power Plate 23, designed to enhance convenience and safety for modern homes and offices. The Power Plate 23 is an all-in-one solution for high-powered devices while the Power Plate 22 is a compact yet powerful option.

The Power Plate 23 comes with a thoughtful design featuring 8 universal sockets arranged in two neat rows of four. This layout helps reduce clutter while accommodating a variety of devices. The key features include fast charging options – 1x 18W Type-A USB port, 1x Type-C PD port, and 2x 12W USB ports. It comes with high power capacity handling up to 2,500 watts, making it ideal for high-power appliances.

The Power Plate 22, on the other hand, offers a more compact option with 5 universal sockets arranged in a single row. Despite its smaller size, it matches the Power Plate 23 in performance. The key features include multiple charging ports – 1x 18W USB port, 2x 12W USB ports, and 1x 20W Type-C PD port. It also comes with high power capacity handling up to 2,500 watts.

The common features across both models include the following:

Child Safety First: Both extension boards include child-safety shutters to prevent accidental contact with live elements, ensuring safety in family environments.

Long Power Cord: Equipped with a 3-meter cord for greater flexibility in placement.

Equipped with a 3-meter cord for greater flexibility in placement. Space-Saving Design: Wall-mount holes allow for table fixation or wall installation.

Wall-mount holes allow for table fixation or wall installation. Durable Build: Fire-resistant material adds an extra layer of safety.

Both models are available in the White color option and come with a 12-month warranty. The price for the Portronics Power Plate 22 is ₹1,249 (introductory offer) and the price for the Portronics Power Plate 23 is ₹1,399 (introductory offer). They can be purchased starting today i.e. 27th January 2025 on Portronics’ official website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other major retail outlets.

