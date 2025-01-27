LAVA has expanded its budget-friendly Yuva series with the launch of the LAVA Yuva Smart, following the release of the LAVA Yuva 2 5G last month. The latest addition is a feature-packed 4G smartphone that offers excellent value for money starting at a price of ₹6,000 as a part of an introductory offer.

Features for the LAVA Yuva Smart include a premium glossy back design, 6.75-inch notch LCD with HD+ resolution (720 x 1,600 pixels) and 60 Hz refresh rate, UNISOC 9863A octa-core SoC with PowerVR GE8322 GPU, 3 GB RAM (with +3 GB virtual RAM), 64 GB storage with 512 GB microSD card support, Android 14 Go Edition, dual cameras (13 MP main + AI lens), 5 MP selfie camera, 128 GB storage, and 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via USB Type-C.

Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm Audio Jack, bottom-ported speaker, FM Radio, 4G connectivity, dual 4G SIM support with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. The LAVA Yuva Smart is available in Glossy Blue, Glossy White, and Glossy Lavender color options.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Singh, Head-Product, Lava International Ltd., said, “The Yuva series remains at the heart of our product strategy, embodying our commitment to innovation in the sub-10k segment. With Yuva Smart, we are setting a new standard for entry-level smartphones by combining powerful performance, sleek design, and exceptional battery life. This device is designed for first-time buyers who seek both functionality and seamless experience at an affordable price. We are confident that the Yuva Smart will redefine the entry-level smartphone experience, offering unmatched value and performance for the price-conscious consumer.”

The price for the LAVA Yuva Smart is ₹6,000 as a part of an introductory offer. LAVA also offers a 1-year warranty with free service at home, adding convenience for users. The phone is now available across major retail outlets.

