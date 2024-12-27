LAVA Mobiles has launched its latest budget-friendly 5G smartphone – the LAVA Yuva 2 5G, under the Yuva series. Key features include a notification light around the camera – an industry-first in its segment, a glass-like finish back design, dual stereo speakers, a 50 MP AI camera, an 8 MP selfie camera, a 90 Hz display, UNISOC T760 SoC, 128 GB storage, Android 14 with no ads and no bloatware, and more.

The LAVA Yuva 2 5G is a budget smartphone and is the successor to the LAVA Yuva 5G launched in May this year. It is powered by a 6nm UNISOC T760 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (4x ARM Cortex-A76 cores & 4x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) along with an ARM Mali-G57 MP2 GPU, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM + 4 GB virtual RAM, and comes in 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 512 GB via microSD card.

The key highlight is the rear notification light encircling the camera module. It blinks to alert users about incoming calls, app updates, and system notifications, adding a touch of practicality and style. Moreover, it comes with a dual setup of a 50 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, plus an 8 MP selfie camera on the front.

The smartphone is available in Marble Black and Marble White color options and sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display (1,600 x 720) with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 700 nits peak brightness. The LAVA Yuva 5G runs on Android 14 operating system with no ads and no bloatware.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and 5G connectivity.

Commenting on the latest addition to the Yuva series, Sumit Singh, Head-Product, Lava International Ltd. said, “The Yuva series continues to be a cornerstone of our product portfolio, showcasing our commitment to innovate and deliver quality product experiences in the below 10k segment. With the latest Yuva 2 5G, we have once again pushed the boundaries to provide a seamless, high-performance experience that meets the evolving needs of the first-time smartphone users of today. We believe that the new Yuva 2 5G will set new benchmarks in the entry-level smartphone segment, offering users a product that is both reliable and affordable.”

The Lava Yuva 2 5G is available at an introductory price of ₹9,499, making it one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in its class. It will be available at retail outlets across India with a 1-year warranty and free home service.

LAVA Yuva 2 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 700 nits peak brightness, 8.65 mm thickness, 190 grams

6.67-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 700 nits peak brightness, 8.65 mm thickness, 190 grams Software & Updates: Android 14, (no ads, no bloatware)

Android 14, (no ads, no bloatware) CPU: 6nm UNISOC T760 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (4 x Cortex-A76 & 4 x Cortex-A55)

6nm UNISOC T760 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (4 x Cortex-A76 & 4 x Cortex-A55) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP2

ARM Mali-G57 MP2 Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +4 GB virtual RAM

4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +4 GB virtual RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 512 TB via microSD card

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 512 TB via microSD card Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP main + 2 MP depth), Notification Light, LED Flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP main + 2 MP depth), Notification Light, LED Flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, FM Radio

USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, FM Radio Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging

5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging Colors: Marble Black, Marble White

LAVA Yuva 2 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹9,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹9,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: Amazon India, Lava e-store, and Lava retail outlets

Amazon India, Lava e-store, and Lava retail outlets Offers: Available at an introductory price of ₹9,499

