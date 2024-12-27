Xiaomi is gearing up to kick off the new year with the launch of its latest Redmi 14C 5G smartphone, slated to debut globally and in India on 6th January 2025. Following the release of the 4G variant in September, the new 5G model promises to bring advanced connectivity and impressive features at an affordable price.

Redmi India posted on X, “Introducing the all-new #Redmi14C 5G – the #2025G smartphone everyone has been waiting for! It’s time to make a style resolution and elevate your connectivity with the power of #5G. Launching on 6th January 2025. Get notified: http://bit.ly/Redmi14C-5G”.

Introducing the all-new #Redmi14C 5G – the #2025G smartphone everyone has been waiting for!

It’s time to make a style resolution and elevate your connectivity with the power of #5G. Launching on 6th January 2025.

Get notified: https://t.co/kUp6U9oLHq — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 27, 2024

The Redmi 14C 5G is designed to deliver a dual 5G SIM experience, offering lightning-fast speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps. Xiaomi touts the device as a powerhouse for lag-free video calls, rapid downloads, uninterrupted gaming, and seamless live streaming. The phone will also feature a Starlight design inspired by the vastness and power of the cosmos.

While Xiaomi has kept some details under wraps, previous reports suggest the smartphone will come with a 6.88-inch 120 Hz screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP selfie camera, and a 5,160 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The Redmi 14C 5G will be sold on Flipkart, mi.com/in, and offline stores post-launch. Additionally, Xiaomi India is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi Pad 7 tablet in India on 10th January.

Know More About Redmi 14C 5G on Mi.com/in