Xiaomi has announced the launch of its latest Android tablet – the Xiaomi Pad 7 in India scheduled for 10th January 2025. The Xiaomi Pad 7 will be the successor to the popular Xiaomi Pad 6 promising an array of upgrades and enhanced features.

The Xiaomi Pad 7, which made its debut in China earlier this year, packs impressive specifications such as an 11.2-inch 144 Hz 3K display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, unibody metal design, HyperOS, and 8,850 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. We can expect identical specifications on the Indian unit.

Alongside the tablet, Xiaomi will introduce a floating keyboard and a stylus. The keyboard offers 0° – 124° stepless adjustment, a 64-key adaptive backlight, and a mechanical press touchpad.

Xiaomi has also hinted at an upcoming smartphone launch for 2025, speculated to be the Redmi 14C 5G. Redmi India posted on X, “Kick off the New Year with a bang! #2025G is coming your way. Stay tuned!” The #2025G’ hashtag hints that the smartphone will feature 5G connectivity.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 will be sold on Amazon.in, mi.com/in, and offline retail stores. Stay tuned for more updates for the Xiaomi Pad 7.