X, formerly Twitter, owned by Elon Musk, has announced a significant price increase for its X Premium+ subscription. The hike, ranging between 35% – 40%, reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing the user experience and supporting its growing creator community. The revised pricing aligns with the platform’s efforts to improve X Premium+ by adding new features and refining its creator monetization model.

Key upgrades of the X Premium+ include:

Ad-Free Browsing: Premium+ now offers a completely ad-free experience, ensuring uninterrupted navigation for subscribers.

Exclusive Features: Subscribers gain access to premium tools like Radar and expanded limits for Grok AI models, along with high-priority support from @Premium.

Creator Support: The updated pricing model strengthens the platform’s creator program by shifting payouts to focus on content quality and engagement. Unlike traditional models that rely heavily on ad impressions, X’s new approach rewards creators based on the value they bring to the community.

These changes not only enhance the Premium+ experience but also create a more equitable system for content creators, encouraging high-quality and engaging content on X.

The new pricing took effect on 21st December 2024, with variations depending on the subscriber’s region:

New Subscribers: The updated price applies immediately.

Existing Subscribers: The revised rates will come into effect from the next billing cycle starting 20th January 2025. Those with billing cycles before this date will be charged at the old rate for one more cycle.

In India, the Premium+ subscription has seen a significant increase:

Monthly Subscription: ₹1,750 (up from ₹1,300)

₹1,750 (up from ₹1,300) Annual Subscription: ₹18,300 (up from ₹13,600)

₹18,300 (up from ₹13,600) Other Subscription Tiers: Remain unchanged

It’s worth noting that the price adjustments apply solely to the Premium+ tier. The basic X subscription and the standard X Premium plan remain unaffected by the changes. The price increase reflects X’s strategic focus on improving the platform for both subscribers and creators. By prioritizing ad-free browsing, advanced features, and a creator-first revenue model, the company aims to make X a more engaging and equitable social media space.