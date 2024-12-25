vivo India has launched the Y29 5G expanding its popular Y-series lineup while emphasizing the brand’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. The key highlights of the vivo Y29 5G include a military-grade shock-resistant design with an IP64 rating, 5,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50 MP AI camera with Dynamic Light LED, 120 Hz display, and more. The launch follows the recent release of vivo X200 and vivo X200 Pro smartphones in India under its top-of-the-line vivo X200 Series.

The vivo Y29 5G sports military-grade shock resistance with IP64-rated dust and water-resistant design in an 8.1 mm slim profile weighing 198g available in Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold, and Diamond Black color options. The front side offers a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits brightness. The device supports SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance, TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Protection Mode reducing blue light emissions, and dual stereo speakers with a 300% volume boost.

Under the hood, the vivo Y29 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8 GB RAM +8 GB extended RAM and up to 256 GB storage. It is equipped with a large 5,500 mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge fast charging support charging the phone to 100% in just 79 minutes. It retains 80% battery health after four years of use. The device promises up to 19.7 hours of video playback, 11.3 hours of gaming, and 14.5 hours of social media usage.

Cameras include a 50 MP AI rear camera with a range of enhancements like Night Mode for low-light shots, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Erase while the front side offers an 8 MP selfie camera. The camera comes with Dynamic Light LED on the rear side enhancing the circular camera module with vibrant light effects during music playback and dynamic reminders.

The vivo Y29 5G is priced at ₹13,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model (₹16,499 for Titanium Gold), ₹15,499 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (₹17,999 for Titanium Gold), ₹16,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (both Titanium Gold, Diamond Black), and ₹18,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model (both Titanium Gold, Diamond Black). The smartphone is now available starting today i.e. 25th December 2025 on vivo online store and other authorized retailers.

