WhatsApp gets an in-app scanning feature for iOS users with the latest update (version 24.25.80). This feature enables users to scan documents directly via their phone’s camera without relying on third-party apps. WhatsApp’s new feature is embedded within the document-sharing menu simplifying document sharing on a smartphone. It not only streamlines the document-sharing process but also ensures high-quality scans suitable for professional and personal use, such as sharing receipts, contracts, or notes.

Users can activate their camera by selecting the ‘Scan’ option, allowing them to capture documents effortlessly. After scanning, the app provides automatic margin suggestions and fine-tuning tools to ensure optimal framing and clarity. Once satisfied, users can send the document directly in a chat or group.

The feature is currently rolling out to iOS users gradually, with broader availability expected in the coming weeks. As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp plans to expand access after refining the feature based on initial user feedback.

By embedding document scanning within the app, WhatsApp positions itself as a comprehensive communication and productivity tool. This update reflects a broader trend of integrating everyday functionalities into messaging platforms, saving users time and effort.

In related news, WhatsApp has announced it will discontinue support for older iOS versions starting May 5, 2025. Devices running iOS 15.1 or earlier will lose access to the app. To ease the transition, WhatsApp is offering a five-month notice, urging users to update their devices or explore alternatives if hardware limitations prevent upgrades. This update aligns with WhatsApp’s focus on ensuring optimal performance and compatibility with modern devices and operating systems.